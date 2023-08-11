CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County is on track to have Safe and Secure entrances in every one of its school buildings after the Cecil County Council unanimously approved the county’s portion of funding for the Conowingo and Rising Elementary School’s Safe and Secure Entrance projects Tuesday night.
Currently, every school in Cecil County has a guest entrance procedure that requires guests to buzz in when they arrive at a school. While waiting, guests are on video surveillance available to school office officials. Once buzzed in by the office officials, guests are required to proceed directly to the office to sign in. Currently however, once buzzed in, guests have full access to the school building and can choose to not go to the office.
The Safe and Secure Entrances will add a buffer for guests after they are buzzed in that will put them directly in the school office where they are required to sign in and present identification — making it so that guests cannot physically get into the school without going through verification by school officials.
Conowingo and Rising Sun Elementary Schools are the final two of six Safe and Secure Entrance projects that CCPS and the county government have been working to complete since 2022.
CCPS and the county split the costs of the four Safe and Secure Entrances 50/50 with anticipation to split the cost all six. When each project went to bid, CCPS and county officials learned that the Conowingo and Rising Sun Elementary projects were more complex than the other projects and would require additional funding and more time.
The other four projects, North East Elementary, Bay View Elementary, Bainbridge Elementary and Charlestown Elementary are scheduled for completion before the beginning of next school year.
Upon discussion on how both the county and CCPS would pay for the remaining two projects, CCPS declined the option to use its fund balance due to anticipation that they would need to use it to balance their FY24 budget.
CCPS officials explained that they did not feel comfortable committing to payments for the final two Safe and Secure Entrances until they knew how much the county was going to commit to the projects.
When the resolution for the two projects was introduced to the Cecil County Council on June 20, county officials expressed their frustration with delays related to the projects.
The projects had been up for bid prior to the June 20 meeting but, according to both county and CCPS officials, the project bids had not been awarded because the county had not passed an amendment through the county council that committed their portion of the funding.
“I get where the schools are coming from: you wouldn’t buy a house without approval or backing from the bank,” said Council Vice President Bob Meffley.
Cecil County Attorney Lawrence Scott stated at the June 20, 2023 council work session that because the schools were “dragging their feet” and “playing chicken to wait for the county to veer off from their commitment,” that the county would take over “100 percent of the project funding” instead of doing 50/50 with CCPS.
Written in the resolution, CCPS is contributing $700,000, which is $350,000 for each of the two projects. Since $350,000 is what officials originally anticipated each of the six Safe and Secure Entrance to cost, the county is paying 100 percent of the project costs over $350,000.
The county’s decision to take over more of the funding was to have the projects expedited. With the project timeline now expedited, the projects were required to go back out to bid since the scope of the projects, and resources needed for them, had changed due to students now being in the buildings during the time the projects are set to be in progress.
The resolution was scheduled for consideration during the council’s legislative session of July 11, but was tabled until the Aug. 1 meeting due to the funding amount changing because of the new bid.
Originally, the county was going to provide $845,170 of its general fund balance to the Cecil County Board of Education for the two projects. That number has been amended down to $746,322. The project completion total has been reduced from $2,254,736 to $2,155,888 and the total commitment from the Cecil County government has been reduced from $1,554,736 to $1,455,888.
The reductions stem from additional bid options that were presented due to the re-bidding of the projects.
The timeline for when the Conowingo and Rising Sun Elementary School Safe and Secure Entrances are set to begin is still unknown but CCPS officials anticipate the projects to take at least six months for completion.
