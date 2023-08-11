CECIL COUNTY — Numerous housing development projects in Cecil County have caused residents to question how Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) plans to handle an increased student population.
Currently, there are 30 schools that are a part of CCPS: 17 elementary schools, six middle schools, six high schools, including the Cecil County School of Technology, and an alternative education school.
As of 2022, only four of CCPS’s 30 schools are considered overcrowded. North East High School is six percent over its capacity; North East Elementary School is nine percent over its capacity; North East middle School is 11 percent over its capacity and Rising Sun High School is 20 percent over its capacity.
To address overcrowding issues, 98 relocatable classrooms have been placed at 13 of the 30 schools. Each relocatable classroom has a maximum capacity of 30 people.
Of the 98 trailers, 11 are on the campus of North East High School, eight are on the campus of North East Middle School, six are on the campus of North East Elementary School and 20 are on the campus of Rising Sun High School.
CCPS officials said that they are aware of all development projects, but are unable to actually take action until students are physically in the schools and overcrowding occurs.
In 2008, CCPS met similar anticipations of overcrowding when Base Realignment and Consolidation- known as BRAC- projected that CCPS would receive thousands of new students based off of new families moving to Aberdeen Proving Ground.
CCPS’s student population was barely impacted by BRAC.
If the new developments in Cecil County begins to overcrowd CCPS, one of the popular potential options CCPS may be able to do to accommodate additional students is building more schools.
But, according to CCPS officials, since CCPS has a wide range of over populated and under populated schools, state officials would request that CCPS re-district before even thinking about building new facilities because of how populated some schools are compared to neighboring schools.
CCPS officials confirmed that they have not yet begun the discussion of redistricting but will continue to monitor conditions within Cecil County to remain ahead of any changes their student population may encounter.
