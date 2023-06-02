ELKTON — Rapper, producer, screenwriter and Cecil County Public Schools alumni, Rakeem Miles, visited Elkton Middle School on Wednesday to speak to a select group of 30 students about the trials and tribulations of his life and his success in music.
Miles, 30, graduated from High Roads Specialized Education School in 2014 after transferring from 14 different schools due to behavioral issues.
“I got in a lot of trouble as a kid,” said Miles. “From fighting to acting up in class, I had a hard time in school and today has been about these kids and helping them enter the next chapter of their life regardless of what challenges they face- I want to inspire them.”
Miles currently lives in Los Angeles, Cal., where he is working on a new album, his clothing brand and creating a show – that he wrote by himself – for the Adult Swim channel that the creators of the shows The Boondocks and Black Dynamite will be producing.
Miles’ brand, Action Figure Miles, has done numerous brand partnerships with companies like Xbox and the video game Halo, Nickelodeon and the cartoon Spongebob and fashion designer Sean Witherspoon and Puma. But Action Figure Miles is more than just a brand to Miles – it is symbolism of the life he has lived.
“Action Figure Miles was inspired by things I went through in my life,” said Miles. “The cape represents heroism which is what I wanted from my mom and dad and the overall action figure is blue and that represents mental health and depression.”
Growing up, Miles’ father struggled with mental health and his mother struggled with addiction.
“Dealing with mental health and a lot of stuff that I was dealing with as a kid drove me to music,” said Miles. “A lot of the stuff my parents were going through was hard for me so making music was how I coped, because writing down emotions prevented me from lashing out.”
Students asked Miles about famous celebrities he has met, his interests outside of music and how his life has changed now that he has a successful career.
“My life is better now, but none of this was easy because I would have never thought that I’d get out of school and not be in prison,” said Miles. “It is important to surround yourself with good people.”
Miles ended the discussion by gifting each student with a soccer ball, t-shirts, autographs and words of encouragement.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Miles. “So don’t ever think that if you have a goal in mind and it takes a long time to work out that it won’t work out – always continue to keep pushing. Your current thoughts and situations do not define your future or who you can become.”
