crab crawl 12.JPG

The Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library is hosting their annual Crab Crawl to raise money for library programs on Saturday Sept. 10.

 COURTESY OF FRAZIER WALKER

NORTH EAST — North East’s annual Crab Crawl will return to Main Street on Sep. 10. The first ever Crab Crawl was held in 2014.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.