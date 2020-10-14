CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County Public Library announced Monday that Elkton and Perryville libraries will open with limited capacity starting next Monday, Oct. 19.
According to CCPL’s website, the openings will constitute Phase 4 of the library’s reopening plans. At the two libraries, in addition to decreased capacity, there will be social distancing requirements and safety protocols will be in place to protect staff and patrons.
Safety requirements include the use of masks covering the nose and mouth by everyone over the age of 5. The library is also asking patrons to keep their visit to one hour or less. The library is currently unable to offer seating areas for reading and studying, but will allow patrons the use of public computers as well as copying, printing, faxing and scanning services.
When entering or leaving the library buildings, patrons are also asked to use hand-sanitizer stations and maintain the accepted six-feet of social distancing.
Both the Elkton and Perryville libraries will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. As part of the safety protocols, both libraries will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. each day for cleaning purposes.
As part of the changes, contactless pickup and printing will continue. Wi-Fi access will continue to be available in parking lots in all library location. Book drops will also remain open and all items returned in the book drops will be quarantined for a minimum of 96 hours as a further health and safety measure. All fines will continue to be waived and virtual programming will also continue.
CCPL Community Relations Manager Frazier R. Walker said the focus for the library has been the safety of staff and visitors.
Additional information, including a video featuring CCPL Director Morgan Miller can be found at www.cecil.ebranch.info/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.