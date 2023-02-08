NORTH EAST — Cecil County Public Libraries is looking for input from county residents as it prepares to revise its 5 Year Strategic Plan.
Next week, CCPL will host two Strategic Planning Public Input sessions seeking ideas from the community on what the next five years should hold for the county’s public libraries.
“We went through the process five years ago,” said Frazier Walker, spokeswoman for CCPL. “It’s time to develop a new plan.”
Like the comprehensive plans developed and adopted by municipalities, this 5 Year Strategic Plan studies what worked and where improvement is needed moving forward at CCPL’s six branches, the bookmobile and its outreach programming. It also looks at what will be needed or wanted by its patrons and what would best serve the community at large.
The first input session is Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the North East Library at 485 Mauldin Avenue. Elkton Library, at 301 Newark Avenue hosts the Feb. 16 session at 10 a.m.
“We appreciate public input,” Walker said, adding they need to hear from people who are committed to the library.
“This strategic planning session is designed to help the community ... help us plan for the future,” she added.
Meanwhile, CCPL has a survey out until Feb. 19 where the community can also give its opinion on what Cecil County’s library system should look like in the future. The short online survey — available in English and Spanish — asks each respondent which branch is frequented the most, what services and programs are enjoyed and also what should be added.
Cecil County Public Library won the {span}Institute of Museum and Library Science National Medal in 2015 and the {span}Maryland Association of Counties Rural County Innovation Award in 2021.{/span}{/span}
