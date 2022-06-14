NORTH EAST — The weather didn’t stop people coming from near and far to the Cecil County Public Library Saturday for its annual Children’s Book Festival and the kick off of the Summer Reading Program.
A long line of folks waited in mist and light rain to get into the event, which was held outside under tents where authors waited to meet their fans.
Rachel Lowrie drove more than an hour from Baltimore to meet Maureen Johnson and get her much-read copies of Johnson’s books autographed.
“I relate to Stevie Bell,” Lowrie said of the protagonist in Johnson’s ”Truly Devious” trilogy. “This was the first time I saw myself on the page.”
Johnson looked at Lowrie’s books, marked with a rainbow of tiny tabs marking specific passages.
“I have her next book pre-ordered,” Lowrie, a high school teacher said. “Nine Liars” isn’t set for release until December 27. Johnson showed Lowrie her editing copy in progress.
Meanwhile, at another table, Lukas Kolivas, 5, eagerly discussed insects with author Annette Whipple.
“My favorite insect is the giant walking stick,” Kolivas said. However, he enjoyed Whipple’s collection that included spiders.
At the Cecil County Library booth, parents signed their children up for the summer reading program which has an ‘under the sea’ theme this year. Included in the sign up is the blue t-shirt. Nearby, Kona Ice and Mister Softee handed out free cold treats too.
There were free balloon animals, face painting and several yard games that were also popular, even as a light rain fell.
Local author Tahiya Cooper ran into several of her former students as she signed copies of her book, “Kindness Week.” Cooper is making the move from North East Elementary to Holly Hall over the summer, where she will be a counselor.
Father and son authors Daniel and Kevin McCloskey were also meeting fans. Daniel had a table full of his graphic novels while Kevin eagerly signed his children’s books, complete with a small drawing.
“His books are just visually stunning,” Kevin said of his son’s work.
Timothy Love, from Wernersville, Pa., encouraged his children to meet and interact with each author. Torah Love, 5, and Neriah Love, 7, had fun meeting Sarah Snow, illustrator of the “These Things Count” series of children’s books by Alison Formento. Snow invited both children to try on a beekeeper’s hat. Once in place on their heads she brought our her bee hand puppet and buzzed around their heads.
“See? You’re safe inside,” she said.
While he couldn’t say how many books were at home, Timothy Love had no problem letting Torah and Neriah choose new ones.
“Books are important,” he said.
After signing a copy and handing it off for transport home, Snow thanked the family for visiting.
“I hope you enjoy my book,” Snow said.
To learn more about the CCPL Summer Reading Program and to enroll go to https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/events/summer-reading or visit your local branch.
