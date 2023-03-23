ELKTON — A man who was caught with two items deemed to be weapons — a razor and a piece of metal — while he was a pre-trial inmate in the Cecil County Detention Center near Elkton has been sentenced to time served, approximately 10 months, after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brenda A. Sexton sentenced the defendant — James Cody Reynolds III, 31, of the 100 block of Red Hill Road near Elkton — on Monday to the time that he served in the county jail from May 19, 2022 to March 20 (Monday), court records show.
As for the criminal case that had put him in the county jail as a pre-trial inmate, court records indicate that Reynolds received a five-year prison term in August for disarming a law enforcement officer — a conviction relating to an incident that occurred outside of his Red Hill Road residence on Feb. 8, 2022. Reynolds attempted several times to remove a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s agency-issued Glock .40 caliber handgun from his holster while struggling with that law enforcement officer, court records show.
Specifically, the judge in that criminal case imposed a 10-year sentence on Reynolds and then suspended half of that penalty, according to court records. The judge also ordered Reynolds to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his five-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
As for Reynolds’ more recent criminal case relating to his possession of weapons inside the CCDC, the investigation leading to the charges against him started at approximately 4:30 a.m. on May 16, when authorities received a tip that Reynolds had a computer tablet in his cell, police said. Inmates are prohibited from having computers, police added.
That led to a search of Reynolds’ cell, where investigators found and confiscated a “green shaving razor” and a “piece of metal approximately three inches by one inch,” police reported.
“Those items can be used as weapons within the jail. It is unknown as to when those items were acquired by Mr. Reynolds,” according to court records.
On Monday, one day before his jury trial was scheduled to start, Reynolds entered an Alford plea to possession of contraband in a place of confinement, as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman and Reynolds’ lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Nicholas Cooksley, court records show.
In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convicted him at trial.
Later in that courtroom proceeding, after accepting his Alford plea and then finding Reynolds guilty of possession of contraband based on the prosecution’s statement of fact, Sexton sentenced him to time served, approximately 10 months, according to court records.
