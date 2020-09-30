ELKTON — The Cecil County Arts Council will be hosting a juried art exhibition this Friday featuring more than 20 area artists.
The 21st Annual Juried Exhibition featuring works from a number of local artists who are showcasing their latest and greatest pieces opens Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Entries include literary and visual arts in two and three dimensions. Catered light fare will be provided, according to event organizers, and guests can enjoy live music provided by Rick Sommers.
According to CCAC Executive Director Annmarie Hamilton, the gallery is prepared with COVID-19 safe procedures and has touch-free hand sanitizers, bi-directional traffic counters and hand-held temperature monitors to ensure all participants have a safe and enjoyable experience.
Masks will be required of participants and a six-foot distance from others in attendance will be required in order to ensure safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.