ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that it has been awarded more than $30,000 in grant funds from the Rural Maryland Council to support its Shipwright Apprentice Program.
The Maritime Museum has been operating its Shipwright Apprentice Program for more than 20 years, graduating more than 50 apprentices. In 2018, the museum began offering a formal four-year apprentice certification, developed in line with U.S. Department of Labor Employment Training Administration Standards and registered with the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program, a division of Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s Workforce Development and Adult Learning.
“We believe strongly that we need to improve our local economies and we do that through educational attainment and skill development, so we are a big supporter of apprenticeship programs across the state,” said Charlotte Davis, executive director of the Rural Maryland Council.
In a small ceremony this winter, CBMM celebrated the graduation of Stephen North, the second apprentice to have finished the registered program, which includes 8,000 hours of real work experiences, as well as leadership and management skill development. Through the program, apprentices gain a working knowledge that includes skills such as joinery techniques, ship repair, and construction. Post-graduation, North has joined CBMM as a full-time associate shipwright working on its construction of a new Maryland Dove.
“The public may not see our apprenticeship program as typical for a ‘museum,’ yet investing in the shipwright craft is a top priority for CBMM and having a certified workforce training program furthers our growing investment in the Eastern Shore and Maryland for generations to come,” said the museum’s president and CEO, Kristen Greenaway. “We are very grateful to RMC for its support of our program.”
Established in 2000, RMC’s Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund offers financial support to rural-serving nonprofit organizations that promote statewide and regional planning, economic and community development, and agricultural and forestry education efforts. The Fund also provides targeted financial assistance to community colleges that support small and agricultural businesses through enhanced training and technical assistance offerings.
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is a non-profit educational organization with the mission of preserving and exploring the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and making this resource available to all.
