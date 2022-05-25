ELKTON — Caring adults and teens who would like to help people in their circles who are members of the LGBTQ+ community should plan to come to an open table panel discussion hosted by Cecil County Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Thursday night, May 26, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at the Neighborhood Community Center there will be an opportunity to share information and get your questions answered according to Tori McCullough, a CASA representative.
"The goal of the panel is to get a good discussion going," McCullough said. "We really want to help educate the community."
By the end of the 90-minute session she hopes those who attended will come away with new and helpful information.
"We want to discuss how we can better support these kids," McCullough said.
Cecil County CASA is a non-profit group that mentors and advocates young people in the county's foster care system.
Among the featured panel members are teachers, psychiatrists and Mia Mason, the first transgender woman to run for Congress in Maryland.
According to McCullough, as many as half the children in foster care in Cecil County identify with one of these genders.
"We need to learn how to spot these kids in school and learn the laws and legislation that protect them," she said. The panel members will also talk about their experiences, the troubles encountered and solutions available.
There will be a discussion of the resources already available on the local, state and national level as well.
"It's open to all," McCullough said, noting the discussion might be a little intense for younger children but that's a judgment call for parents.
Neighborhood Community Center is located at 121 East Stockton St. in Elkton.
Anyone in need of additional information should contact McCullough via email; tori@cecilcasa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.