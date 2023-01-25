ELKTON — The mezcal was flowing and the tunes were bumping as Casa Mezcal threw a Cinco de Mayo style party to celebrate its grand opening Friday, drawing a full crowd to Elkton’s newest authentic Mexican restaurant.
The event featured food and drink specials, appetizers and a DJ to kickoff the opening of the Coronel brother’s second restaurant location. The young brothers, Christian Coronel, 29, and Diego Coronel, 24, said they are excited to be in Elkton.
“Out of every location I have been in, this community has welcomed us more than any other with open arms,” said Christian. “We want to give everyone a unique Mexican experience and be welcoming the same way Elkton has welcomed us.”
Casa Mezcal will offer happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday along with specials throughout the week starting with Margarita Monday, Taco Tuesday and Wine Wednesday.
“This is an experience I think would be hard to get anywhere else,” Christian.
A “must have” menu item, according to Diego, are the Birria Tacos. Warm, semi-crunchy shell tacos with marinated beef and cheese combined to create a flavor profile full of Guajillo chilies and beef, that pair perfectly with the birria consome dipping sauce that accompanies the tacos.
Diego recommends putting the side of Mexican rice that is served with the Birria Tacos in the consome with fresh lime juice to create the ultimate consome-and-rice soup.
In conjunction with purely authentic Mexican cuisine, Casa Mezcal takes its name from signature agave-based spirit known as mezcal. Christian noted that, while both are made from the agave plant, mezcal and tequila are different liquors, with tequila is considered a type of mezcal.
“Mezcal is about the culture and where agave comes from,” said Christian. “Everyone knows about tequila, but not about mezcal.”
The key difference between mezcal and tequila is that tequila is made strictly from blue agaves originating from the Jalisco region of Mexico, whereas mezcal is made from any agave plant. The difference between mezcal and tequila is similar to the relationship between scotch and bourbon – both scotch and bourbon are a type of whiskey just as tequila and Mezcal are types of agave-based spirits.
Casa Mezcal is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Customers are encouraged to follow Casa Mezcal on Facebook and visit their website for more information.
