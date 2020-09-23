PERRYVILLE — The inaugural Cars & Community Car Show in Perryville was a big success and event organizers are already talking about holding the event again next year.
The show, held this past Saturday was organized to benefit the Perryville Outreach Program and program director Danielle Hemling said she felt the event went very well.
The event, sponsored by Two Brothers Automotive, raised $1,400 dollars, which will be used to purchase turkeys and other holiday meals as well as provide gifts for children at Christmas, Hemling said.
The funds were raised in part by entry fees for vehicles, which was set at $20, as well as the purchase of raffle tickets and entry to the event. Items raffled off included several gift baskets that Hemling said were donated by Two Brothers Automotive and town commissioners with the Town of Perryville.
“A lot of town commissioners have stepped up,” Hemling said in a previous interview.
Hemling said the event drew 34 cars as part of the show and she is already planning to have the event around the same time next year.
“It went really well, I think the weather was beautiful, everything just worked out great,” Hemling said. “This is definitely something we will do again.”
The Outreach Program is Perryville’s free program for kids in the town’s elementary, middle and high school. Designed as an after school program, for now it operates Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. to help children through their virtual learning and with homework and provide a safe environment with meals and snacks.
Cecil Whig reporter Jane Bellmyer contributed to this story.
