Flames engulf the tractor portion of this car carrier and the front section of its trailer Monday at a truck stop near Elkton. As of Tuesday, an investigation continued to determine the cause of the blaze, which resulted in an estimated $750,000 in damage.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a commercial car-carrier loaded with eight vehicles caught fire near a fuel island at an Elkton-area truck stop on Monday, causing an estimated $750,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The blaze destroyed two of the vehicles — Kias — on the trailer, in addition to four fuel pumps and the tractor portion of the 2012 Freightliner car carrier, fire officials reported.
Area volunteer fire companies and the Cecil County HAZMAT Team responded to the TA Travel Center in the 1400 block of Elkton Road (Route 279) at approximately 7:50 a.m. Monday, after the operator of the tractor discovered the blaze and called 911, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 25 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 90 minutes before bringing it under control, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started at the tractor portion of the car carrier, fire officials said. As of late Tuesday afternoon, however, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added.
