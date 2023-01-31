Car carrier fire

Flames engulf the tractor portion of this car carrier and the front section of its trailer Monday at a truck stop near Elkton. As of Tuesday, an investigation continued to determine the cause of the blaze, which resulted in an estimated $750,000 in damage.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a commercial car-carrier loaded with eight vehicles caught fire near a fuel island at an Elkton-area truck stop on Monday, causing an estimated $750,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.