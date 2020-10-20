ELKTON — Last week, Cecil County Council members received an update on the status of the upcoming 2020 General Election, including information that canvassing of the approximately 3,000 mail in ballots received as of last Tuesday would begin this week.
Cecil County Board of Elections Director Ruie Lavoie said her office has been very busy the last few weeks, with staff working between 10 to 15 hours a day seven days a week.
Lavoie said that since ballot applications went out in September, her office has processed about 20,000 applications as of last Tuesday. Also, as of last Tuesday, the BOE had received about 3,000 ballots either through the mail or through the ballot drop box located at the Cecil County administration building. By late last week, five additional ballot boxes were to be delivered to the county’s five high schools.
Lavoie told the county council members the State of Maryland chose to have vote centers at high schools because of the size of schools’ gymnasiums, noting that Cecil County school gymnasiums average around 8,000 to 10,000 square feet. Lavoie said this helps tremendously as she can fit a significant amount of election equipment in gyms and it allows the opportunity to protect in-person voters through social distancing and other protective measures.
Of the mail-in ballots already received, Lavoie said that canvassing of those ballots would begin Monday at 10 a.m. The results of the canvassing would however be embargoed until 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 3 or whenever the state board allows the local BOE to release results. Lavoie said she has to wait for all other polling places across the state to close before she can release results.
As soon as is possible on election night, Lavoie said she would like to be able to release the mail-in votes that had been canvassed to date, early voting results and the in-person returns from the six voting centers on election night. She added that her office will also be able to provide regular precinct results, something that was not available during the primary election in June.
Lavoie said the Maryland State Board of Elections had expected around a 50-50 split between vote by mail and in-person voting, but those numbers were reevaluated in Cecil County due to the larger number of registered Republican voters here. She said the state BOE now believes that in person voting will be higher than originally anticipated.
Lavoie said early voting will begin Oct. 26 at 7 a.m. and will run each day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Nov. 2, including weekends. The date for the General Election is Nov. 3.
Following Lavoie’s presentation last Tuesday, Councilman Bill Coutz (R-District 2) asked whether or not there were non-Cecil County residents acting as election judges. Lavoie said there were two from Harford County and two from Baltimore County, out of 200 spots.
Coutz said the reason he asked is that there were Cecil County residents who had reached out to him who had concerns about why they were not being used. Lavoie noted that no one had been rejected and that while spots did become full, those who are not currently filling spots are basically in a reserve status in case they may be needed at some point.
Yesterday, the Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone issued a statement regarding drop boxes throughout the state:
“Maryland voters should be aware that, once open, all authorized ballot drop boxes in the state will remain open until November 3 at 8 p.m. Each drop box is equipped with a lock that holds the ballot deposit slot open at all times. It has come to our attention that some voters, upon seeing locks on ballot boxes, have assumed the boxes are closed. This is not the case. Ballots should be inserted in the slot located above the lock as indicated by red arrows. We encourage all eligible voters who would like to utilize ballot drop boxes to review the list of drop box locations and opening dates online.”
The release further states, “Each ballot drop box is under 24/7 security and surveillance to protect against tampering or vandalism. Ballots are collected daily by sworn election officials and taken directly to authorized canvassing locations to maintain a chain of custody and ensure proper processing.”
Potential hemp legislation
County council members also had the opportunity last week to hear from hemp farmer Ernie Beck who was on the council’s Zoom work session meeting to discuss potential legislation coming out of Baltimore County seeking to restrict where hemp farmers can grow their products. Beck said he reached out to Council President Bob Meffley (R-District 1) to discuss the impact the legislation out of Baltimore County could have not only on the state, but also in Cecil County.
Beck’s presentation included a discussion of the importance and economic impact of hemp and hemp derived products to the economy of Cecil County. He noted that the industrial hemp market is currently projected to grow at a rate of 34 percent over the next several years.
He noted that production of the crop is not cheap and said that this year his cost have actually come down to around $11,000 per acre.
The concern he outlined was a proposed piece of legislation in Baltimore County that would create a number of prohibitions to the growth of hemp. He noted that if the measure passed in Baltimore County it could eventually be seen as a proposal at the state level. He noted that hemp production is already regulated through the U.S. and Maryland Departments of Agriculture and is a very strict process.
Consideration of bond refunding authorization
Yesterday, after press time, the council had a final consideration scheduled for the county’s proposed bill relating to bond refunding authorization that received some pushback from county residents during a public hearing Oct. 6.
The proposal would empower the county executive to execute and deliver executive orders prior to issuing the bonds in order to fix, prescribe and determine the details of the bonds and the issuance and sale of the bonds, according to language in the bill.
During the Oct. 6 meeting, Cecil County Executive Candidate and Republican Nominee Danielle Hornberger spoke out against the proposed bill stating, “The bottom line is, it allows for the county executive to make unilateral decisions with no need for council approval or citizen knowledge. I think residents of Cecil County are looking for more transparency in their government, not less.”
Elkton resident Russ Johnson also asked the council to reject the bill during the Oct. 6 public hearing while Cecil County resident Joyce Bowlsbey spoke in favor of the measure.
For more details on Tuesday’s meeting, check out Friday’s Whig.
