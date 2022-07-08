ELKTON — There will be a fundraiser Aug. 21 hosted by Dina and Alex Boebel to benefit the Connor Sheffield Foundation, which seeks to increase public awareness of medical cannabis.
Sheffield, a Havre de Grace teenager, uses medical marijuana to treat his gastrointestinal disorder. He helped bring about a change in state law that allowed him to receive his medication on school grounds. A recent high school graduate he will be pursuing a degree in criminal justice.
Dina Boebel, who works in a cannabis dispensary and knows the family, said it was an easy decision to host a fundraiser for the foundation.
“I have worked with Connor since he started with the medical cannabis as a patient,” Boebel said. “He’s a normal kid now.”
As for how the fundraiser came about, well that’s a horse of a different color.
Boebel had reserved Rosewood Farms in Elkton for her daughter Alex’s wedding. She had already made $30,000 in payments for the venue, catering and other services.
Then the wedding was canceled. Taking a week or so to get over the initial shock, Boebel then began to ponder.
“I figured I am out all this money,” she said. “Then I was talking with Connor’s mom, Tricia, and she said she’s been wanting to do a fundraiser.”
So the Boebel Cannaball was born. Boebel worked with the various services she had paid for the reception and turned the venture into a formal fundraiser for the Connor Sheffield Foundation.
“It’s basically a reception without a wedding,” she said, laughing about it now. The Cannaball will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Rosewood Farms, 1316 Singerly Road in Elkton.
Tickets are $100 per person and includes an open bar, music and dancing, food, casino tables, raffles, auctions and more. However, right now anyone purchasing tickets through the foundation website can enter the code ‘connor42’ and get 40% off the price.
The goal is to get 200 tickets sold for the Boebel Cannaball.
