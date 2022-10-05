ELKTON — Moments after he uttered his judicial oath and his wife, Nicole, helped him put on his black robe for his first public appearance in the symbolic cloak, Cameron Brown took his place on the judge's bench inside Cecil County Circuit Court's Ceremonial Courtroom on Friday afternoon.

