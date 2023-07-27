ELKTON — A man was placed on two years of supervised probation this week after accepting a plea deal in a criminal case in which he stood accused of unknowingly leaving his 5-month-old girl in a child safety seat atop the trunk of his vehicle near Rising Sun and driving away while intoxicated, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records and Cecil Whig archives.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.