ELKTON — A man was placed on two years of supervised probation this week after accepting a plea deal in a criminal case in which he stood accused of unknowingly leaving his 5-month-old girl in a child safety seat atop the trunk of his vehicle near Rising Sun and driving away while intoxicated, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records and Cecil Whig archives.
The seated baby toppled onto the highway where, seconds later, a tractor-trailer struck the occupied child safety seat, police reported. The baby was not injured, however — an outcome that Cecil County Sheriff’s officials described as “unbelievable,” shortly after the incident had occurred in late October.
“It was not a direct-impact hit. It was more of a glancing type of strike,” CCSO Sgt. Michael Zack, an agency spokesman, explained at that time before commenting, “It was so fortunate, so lucky.”
The 29-year-old defendant, Roger Edsel Gomez Sexton, who lives in Calvert, which is northeast of Rising Sun, pleaded guilty to intoxicated endangerment and driving while under the influence of alcohol per se during a courtroom hearing on Monday, court records show. Both of those charges are misdemeanors that carry maximums jail sentences of 90 days and one year respectively.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed four related charges against Sexton, including the more serious offenses of neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment, each of which is punishable by up to five years in prison, court records show.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a maximum 90-day sentence on Sexton for intoxicated endangerment and then suspended the entire penalty, according to court records. Sexton and the defendant are not related.
The judge also imposed a maximum one-year sentence on Sexton for driving under the influence of alcohol per se, a penalty that she also suspended, court records show. The judge made that suspended sentence concurrent to the other suspended penalty.
In addition, the judge ordered Sexton to serve two years of supervised probation, according to court records. Among the probation conditions listed by the judge, Sexton must abstain from the use of alcohol and drugs, must submit to random drug and alcohol testing and must “continue and successfully complete Project Chesapeake and all other classes” that he is taking, court records show. Project Chesapeake provides substance abuse counseling and treatment.
The investigation leading to Sexton’s arrest, convictions and sentence started at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, after the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office received an initial report regarding a “baby who had been found alongside” Chrome Road in Calvert, according to police.
“Two citizens were traveling southbound on Chrome Road when they observed a child car seat and a tractor trailer strike the same. Upon closer inspection, they observed a small child strapped into the car seat,” Zack outlined at the time.
The eyewitnesses removed the baby from the child safety seat and carried her to a nearby residence, where they notified authorities, police reported.
As for the tractor-trailer operator, he or she did not stop after striking the child safety seat that held the baby, according to Zack, who then remarked, “We don’t know if the driver even knew he hit it.” The glancing blow reportedly caused the child safety to spin on the pavement.
The child safety seat holding the baby girl slid off her parents’ vehicle and dropped to the highway a short distance from the family’s residence, police noted.
Zack said that the girl was in the child safety seat, which was placed on the trunk of the vehicle outside the residence in the 300 block of Chrome Road while Sexton went back inside the dwelling to get something. Upon his return, Sexton drove off — having forgotten that he had placed the occupied child safety seat on the trunk, Zack added.
Sexton turned around and headed back to his residence moments later after realizing that his baby girl was not inside the vehicle with him, police said. By that time, police added, CCSO deputies and paramedics were en route after two eyewitnesses called 911.
An ambulance crew transported the infant from the scene to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Del., where doctors examined the baby girl and found no injuries before giving her a clean bill of health, police reported.
Cecil County Child Protective Services, which also was involved in the investigation, placed the baby girl into the custody of a relative of her parents at that time, according to Zack.
After an on-scene investigation, CCSO deputies arrested Sexton and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police. A chemical test later performed on Sexton revealed that he had a breath-alcohol concentration of .08, which is the threshold for driving while impaired in Maryland, police reported.
In March, after the investigation had continued for approximately five more months, a Cecil County grand jury handed up a six-count indictment against Sexton, listing additional charges against him, including child neglect and reckless endangerment, court records show.
