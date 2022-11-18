RISING SUN — Dozens of current and former Calvert Boys and Girls 4-H club members and their families celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Calvert Boys and Girls 4-H club at Calvert Grange on Sunday.
“These guys have done an excellent job keeping the traditions of 4-H alive and keeping us going,” said Monica Mason, the leader of the Calvert Boys and Girls 4-H club. “80 years is a long time and it didn’t happen by chance, it happened because people cared.”
The Calvert Boys and Girls 4-H club was founded in 1942 by Walt Mason and Charles Reisler. The club started as just Calvert Boys 4-H Club but soon after its creation Walt Mason’s wife, Mildred Mason, started Calvert Senior Girls 4-H.
In the late 1970’s, the clubs were asked to change their names and the Calvert Boys 4-H club adopted the moniker it still bears today as the Calvert Boys and Girls 4-H. The Calvert Girls Senior Girls 4-H changed to the Clever Calvert Coeds – eventually dropping ‘clever.’
The Calvert Coeds disbanded not long after its name change leaving the Calvert Boys and Girls 4-H club to continue.
In 1992, Joe and Sue Montgomery led the club for about 10 years. Their daughter, Ellen Brown Larrimore, or “Miss Ellen,” followed her parents’ lead and became a leader of the Calvert Boys and Girls 4-H as well. During her time as leader, Larrimore started one of the first Clover Clubs in Cecil County with the Calvert Clovers Club in 2002 for children ages five to seven years old.
On Nov. 2, 2019, 4-H and the Calvert Boys and Girls 4-H club lost Larrimore after she passed from her long battle with breast cancer.
“This is a special day that I can’t help but to think about Ellen,” said Mason. “I wouldn’t be here today without Ellen because Ellen taught me a lot and she taught all of us a lot and she left a lasting impression on all of us.”
After the passing of Larrimore, Monica Mason fulfilled the role and assumed the name “Miss Monica.” Mason says the club struggled through covid but since covid is mostly over, things have gotten better and that she looks forward to celebrating the 100th year anniversary of the Calvert Boys and Girls 4-H in 20 years.
