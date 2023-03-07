ELKTON — A man who was caught on camera breaking into a residential garage near Elkton and stealing approximately $50,000 in off-road vehicles has received a nine-month jail term and has been ordered to pay slightly more than $15,000 in restitution to the victim, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a 15-year sentence on the defendant — Alberto Lopez Jr., 22, of North East — on Monday and then suspended all but nine months of the penalty, court records show. The judge gave Lopez credit for the 173 days that he served in the Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate after his September arrest.
The judge imposed that sentence after Lopez pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Ellis Rollins and Lopez’ defense lawyer, Michael J. Halter.
Also part of the sentence, the judge ordered Lopez to serve three years of supervised probation, according to court records. Baynes ordered Lopez to pay $15,077 in restitution to the victim, reflecting the monetary value of stolen property that had not been recovered, and to set up a payment plan through the Cecil County Department of Parole & Probation, court records show.
Maryland State Police troopers started their investigation at approximately 9 a.m. on Sept. 3, when they went to the unit block of Russell Road after receiving a burglary complaint from a 32-year-old man who lives on that property, police said. The victim provided investigators with security-camera video that “captured the events of the burglary,” which had occurred earlier that morning, police added.
The footage shows Lopez and an accomplice “walking throughout the property” and documents “what property they stole on camera,” police reported.
Court records indicate that all of the doors and windows of the detached garage were locked and that the bay doors were secured with padlocks, police said. Investigators determined that the suspects shattered a locked window, allowing them to enter the outbuilding and then use the doors, police added.
Security video shows Lopez and an accomplice removing a 2021 Kawasaki KX450F valued at $11,000 from the garage, according to court records.
“The dirt bike was taken out of the garage through the side entrance door and carried by the two suspects off the property, down the driveway,” court records show.
Then the suspects returned to the garage, where they “maliciously destroyed the padlock securing the garage door,” according to court records, which further indicate, “It was observed on the camera the suspects carrying bolt cutters into the garage to be utilized in the crime, but the bolt cutters were not found on the scene.”
After opening the garage door, based on the security video, the suspects then removed a 2022 Can Am Maverick XDS X3 Turbo RR recreational vehicle valued at $32,000, court records show.
“The suspects placed the vehicle in neutral and pushed the vehicle backwards out of the garage,” according to court records, which further indicate that the suspects pushed that vehicle to the bottom of the driveway, where MSP troopers found it when they arrived on scene.
Then the suspects returned to the garage and removed a 2019 Kawasaki KX85 dirt bike valued at $5,000, police said. Security video shows the suspects carrying the dirt bike down the driveway and off the property, police added.
