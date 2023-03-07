ELKTON — A man who was caught on camera breaking into a residential garage near Elkton and stealing approximately $50,000 in off-road vehicles has received a nine-month jail term and has been ordered to pay slightly more than $15,000 in restitution to the victim, according to Cecil County District Court records.


