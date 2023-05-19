CECIL COUNTY — State grant funding awarded to Cecil County will allow 354 homes across Conowingo, Colora, Port Deposit, Perryville and North East to be the first to receive Verizon FIOS broadband service in Cecil County.
Each of the homes receiving Verizon FIOS were identified by county officials as homes that are not served broadband – an issue the county Department of Information Technology has been working to alleviate for almost a decade.
“The distinction between unserved and underserved in terms of broadband is that unserved populations do not have any broadband options where underserved populations only have one option of broadband providers,” said Cecil County’s Director of IT David Warnick.
Once implemented, residents will have a minimum of 100 MB per-second download speeds and 100 MB per-second upload speeds. The option to choose different speed packages will be available to customers.
The grant, awarded to the county by the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband’s Connect Maryland FY23 Network Infrastructure Grant Program, will fund $2,103,501 of the $4,803,064 total project cost.
The Cecil County government plans to match the state grant funds with $250,000 which is outlined in the Department of Information Technology’s (IT) FY24 budget request. In addition to the county’s match, Verizon has pledged to contribute the remaining $2,449,563 to the project.
If the county council approves the Department of IT’s budget request, the implementation project of Verizon FIOS in Cecil County could begin as soon as the start of FY2024 on July 1.
According to county IT officials, the implementation of FIOS will deliver broadband to the last large area in the county that is demarcated as unserved.
“We have been doing these broadband grants now for almost five years so at this point, we have very few unserved areas in the county,” said county Broadband Manager David Black. “This grant will complete all of the known large unserved areas.”
Along with the Verizon FIOS grant, Cecil County also received $801,017 through the same state program to allow Choptank Fiber – a primary broadband provider in Cecil County – to extend its services to an additional 89 unserved addresses in southern Cecil County.
The county plans to match the grant with $72,000 while Choptank Fiber will contribute $484,639.
“There has been a real focus by the county executive to close these broadband holes to ensure that people can participate in today’s economy by giving all Cecil County residents the opportunity to work from home if another covid situation were to occur,” said Warnick.
County IT officials urge Cecil County residents that live in unserved or underserved broadband areas to contact the county so officials can better understand what grants and programs will best meet the needs of residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.