Wireless broadband

Pictured in this file photo, a tower located near North East that has had a wireless broadband antennae installed on it.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY CHERYL MATTIX

CECIL COUNTY — State grant funding awarded to Cecil County will allow 354 homes across Conowingo, Colora, Port Deposit, Perryville and North East to be the first to receive Verizon FIOS broadband service in Cecil County.


