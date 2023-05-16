PERRYVILLE — Commissioners Tim Snelling and Bob Taylor were returned to office in an uncontested town election held May 9.
Just 61 of the town’s 3,082 voters participated in the balloting with Snelling receiving 58 votes and Taylor garnering 53.
Perryville does not allow for write in voting.
***
FAIR HILL — If you can make change, greet people, drive a golf cart or wait tables you could get into the Fair Hill Scottish Games May 20 for free.
Organizers need a few more volunteers to make the annual highland celebration successful. Front Gate Greeter is a morning shift. Afternoon shift coverage is needed for Golf Cart Driver — must be at least 21 — to shuttle visitors. Also in the afternoon a volunteer is needed for the Cashier’s Office and the Tea Room.
If you would like to help, send an email to info@fairhillscottishgames.org.
***
BEL AIR, MD — A recent fundraiser at Maryland Golf and Country Club collected $172,000 for The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region. Of that, $61,000 will go toward transportation needs for the non-profit serving people in Cecil and Harford counties with disabilities.
Donations to the “Feed the Need” campaign can still be made at https://arcncr.org/donate/.
***
PERRYVILLE — Speaking of feeding the need, The Chief’s Family Cookout will be held May 20 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Perryville Police Department, 2 Perryville Town Center Drive.
Along with free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks there will also be free fun activities including games, music, face painting and more.
***
RISING SUN — Tickets are on sale now for Spring Brew at the Zoo May 20 from 6 until 10 p.m. at Plumpton Park Zoo
Tickets are $50 per person for members of the zoo and $60 for non-members. Ticket holders get a souvenir mug, beer, wine, dinner by Enzo’s in Elkton, dessert, access to visit the animals at the zoo, music by Revel Band and a silent auction. Get tickets at https://tinyurl.com/4jabdzex.
Plumpton Park Zoo is located at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
***
NORTH EAST — Two summer camp programs in Cecil County have been recognized among the 500 Best Summer Camps in America.
Sandy Hill Camp and The Marsh Day Camp are on the list compiled by Newsweek. Sandy Hill is owned and operated by Kathy Ann and Greg Joseph. It’s located at 3380 Turkey Point Road in North East. The Marsh Day Camp is run by Sandy Cove Ministries and operates at 60 Sandy Cove Road, also in North East.
Both are American Camp Association certified.
***
CECILTON — Walk For Jesus is being held Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Union Bethel AME Church at 161 Church St. in Cecilton.
The event benefits the Women’s Missionary Society at the church. Walkers donate $5 to participate, and travel from the church to Cecilton Elementary School and back. All are welcome.
There will be light refreshment served at the conclusion of the walk.
***
PERRYVILLE — Tyler’s Journey is a fundraiser being held Saturday at The Community Fire Company of Perryville to benefit Tyler Stacey, a Perryville High School senior battling brain cancer.
Broken Spoke Family & Friends is the host of the event running from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the fire company, 920 Principio Furnace Road. Admission is $10. Live music by Left Turn Clyde Band. Food and games available for purchase with 100% of the proceeds going to the Stacey family.
***
RISING SUN —The 14th Annual Ravens Roost #119 Golf Tournament is being held June 16 in honor of Glen Hinkle and Terry Craig.
Tee time is 1:30 p.m. at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club in Rising Sun. The cost is $100 per golfer and includes greens fees, a cart, refreshments, and one complimentary weekday greens fee. Registration is due by June 9. Contact Will Cook at 443-907-3062 or Carol Craig at 410-370-1949.
***
Meeting Ground is holding a Breakfast Fundraiser Sunday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Elkton VFW, 208 West High St. to benefit programs for veterans.
Tickets are available at the door at a cost of $15 per person.
***
NORTH EAST — The 2nd Annual Breaking Bread Phil Meekins Memorial Community Outreach Event happens Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at North East Town Park.
This is a free event offering food, live music, community vendors and resources, clothing, hygiene and other supplies. New Beginnings Christian Fellowship is hosting the event in memory of their founder, Phil Meekins.
