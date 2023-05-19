PERRYVILLE — There was a “good news/bad news” report at town hall Tuesday night when Debra Sharpe, Director of Finance, came before the mayor and commissioners.
Sharpe introduced several budget amendment ordinances aimed at moving money from one account to another to cover payments.
“It’s not from spending,” Mayor Matt Roath said of the need to move funds. “It’s all inflationary.”
Sharpe said every individual account is coming up short so reserves are being used. That’s where Sharpe was able to deliver the good news.
“We put as much money as we can into investment funds and, because interest rates went up, we earned $250,000 we did not plan on having,” she said.
The board approved Ordinances 2023-07 and 2023-11.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Members of Octoraro Watershed Association worked recently with the Lancaster Clean Water Partners Watershed Leadership Academy to study the water quality of Cooper’s Run, giving it a “Fair Stream” designation.
The grade came from the diversity of macroinvertebrates found in the body of water that travels from Christiana, Pa. to Rising Sun.
The final count of critters yielded an encouraging number and diversity of fauna including Hellgrammites (Dobsonfly Larvae), non-net-spinning caddisflies, mayflies, stoneflies – all of which are sensitive to water quality; damselflies and scuds – which are sensitive; and blackflies and a leech – water quality tolerant, OWA reported. They determined that Coopers Run was on the high end of the “Fair Stream” category.
“It is not a perfect stream,” said OWA member Mary Kay Phillips. “It is supporting life, but it would look better with greater species diversity. If we had found just one Water Penny or Gilled Snail, we would have been in the ‘Good’ category.”
PERRYVILLE — The mayor and commissioners are exploring ways to cut down on the number of false security alarms from residential and commercial buildings.
Robert Nitz, Perryville Chief of Police, said there were 80 such alarms in commercial buildings in town over a two year period in 2020 and 2021.
“We have had 17 false alarms at one business so far this year,” Nitz said.
George Patchell, Town Administrator, said this taxes fire and police resources, especially the volunteers at Community Fire Company of Perryville.
“They get up in the middle of the night to respond only to find out it was a false alarm,” Patchell said.
Nitz told the elected body that having legislation in place gives a way to correct the situation.
“We could take enforcement action,” he said.
Commissioner Robert Taylor pointed to a jurisdiction in Pennsylvania that gives one free false alarm per month, then begins to issue fines.
ELKTON — Play golf for a good cause June 9 at Patriot’s Glen Golf Course to benefit Fair Hill Nature Center.
For $125 per player, you get a breakfast sandwich, cart, greens fees, practice range, raffles, a 50/50, silent auction, refreshments and an awards luncheon.
Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.
Go online to register yourself or your foursome at https://www.fairhillnature.org/events.
PERRYVILLE — Broad Street Tavern is having a party Saturday with music and games from noon until 4 p.m., karaoke from 8 p.m. until midnight and fun all day long to celebrate one year in business.
Brad Peterson opened Broad Street Tavern in May 2022 and held a ribbon cutting the following month.
The fun includes carnival games, old fashioned treats such as lemon peppermints and cotton candy and a chance to meet Cornpone the Unicorn. Look for great food and drink specials too.
The tavern is located at 648 Broad St. in Perryville.
RISING SUN — The Gardens at Bethlehem Farms is hosting the May 24 networking event presented by the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce.
Register by May 23 then come on May 24 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. to the farm at 99 Slicers Mill Road in Rising Sun.
This is a free event but pre-registration is required. Go to https://risingsunchamber.org/product/network-with-the-chamber-may-24/.
The Dough Slingers, Eat Like a Greek, Naughty Dogs and The Pit Shack will be serving up the food at Hopkins Farm Brewery Saturday from noon until 9 p.m. as part of the kick off of the free Summer Concert Series.
This is the Old Glory Music Festival bringing Left On Red, Soulstice, Memphis Sons and SpinOff to the stage.
Proceeds benefit America’s 9/11 Living Classroom.
RISING SUN — Rising Sun Historical Preservation Commission is offering a colorful, participatory history lesson Sunday at Calvert Grange, 2537 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun starting at 2 p.m.
Paint and Punch will tell you about the founding of Rising Sun and how the town got its name while you paint and sip non-alcoholic beverages. Admission is $20. Call Connie McIlwain at 215-806-2485 to reserve your seat.
Oh and wear old clothes or a smock, say organizers.
