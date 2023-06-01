Rising Sun is getting out of the motor fuels business and will instead issue fleet credit cards to town employees with assigned town vehicles. This fueling station off of East Main Street will be demolished.
Rising Sun is now limiting the amount of time a vehicle can be parked on East Cherry Street between South Queen and Walnut to lessen barriers to pedestrian and other vehicle traffic.
RISING SUN — Parking is now limited to two hours on East Cherry Street between Walnut and South Queen Streets after town officials passed a resolution Tuesday.
“I feel comfortable that this is our best attempt at fixing the problem,” Chip Peterson, Rising Sun Police Chief, said.
With the resolution Peterson said this will reduce the number of parking spaces available and limit the time in which vehicles can park. This will eliminate vehicles parking on the sidewalk, town officials said.
RISING SUN — The town has made changes to its fiscal policy to authorize certain town employees to be issued a credit card for the purchase of fuel for town vehicles.
Rising Sun was looking into spending as much as $27,000 to repair the vehicle filling station next to Diddie Richardson Park on East Main Street.
“We were not getting any kind of real value in having it fixed,” said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator.
Instead, Judy Melton, assistant town administrator, discovered a fleet credit card system called WEX that will be used.
“We will issue a gas card to employees with town vehicles,” Bonenberger said. That includes police, public works and administration. “It’s probably going to be cheaper than having gas brought in.”
Those carrying the cards will be challenged to find the best gas price locally, as stated in Resolution 2023-08.
“The use of the fuel gas card is limited to purchases in Cecil County and the employee is expected to seek out the lowest prices possible for fuel,” the legislation reads. It expressly bans filling up in high price areas along interstate highways unless approved for long distance work related travel.
“We will save in excess of $20,000 by getting rid of the tank and tearing down the building,” Bonenberger said.
