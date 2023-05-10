ELKTON — Mental Health Matters — A Family & Community Event, will be held Friday from 4:30 until 7:30 at Elkton High School, 110 James St.
This is a free seminar offering a wide variety of services from Cecil County Public Schools, Cecil County government and community partners. There will be break out sessions on healthy relationships, internet crime prevention, mental wellness and other topics of interest plus door prizes and lots of giveaways;
Amy Ocasio, founder of LIVEFORTHOMAS Foundation, will be the keynote speaker at 5:30, talking about suicide and breaking the stigma of mental health and illness.
Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.
***
PERRYVILLE — Perryville High School Ceramics Club, The Art Den LLC in Rising Sun and I’m Just Winging It in Elkton are joining forces to raise funds for The Friends of the Perryville Outreach Program with Empty Bowls Saturday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the high school, 1696 Perryville Road.
Purchase a bowl made by students with help from The Art Den and filled with soup donated by I’m Just Winging It.
***
ELKTON — It’s an art show that invites you in...The Spring Has Sprung Art Festival is Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. on North Street in Elkton.
Annemarie Hamilton, executive director of the Cecil County Arts Council, said participating artists will be demonstrating their talents. There will also be music plus food and art for sale.
***
Facade grants are available in Port Deposit and Charlestown to help residents make needed exterior repairs to homes. May 19 is the deadline for Charlestown, while Port Deposit residents have until May 25 to apply for the grant funding.
Both towns require completed applications be delivered or mailed to their respective town halls. Charlestown has $25,000 to distribute and there’s $50,000 for Port Deposit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.