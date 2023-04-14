NORTH EAST — If you are a Medicare recipient or are helping someone who is in the Maryland state health insurance assistance program and have questions there’s a program Monday through Cecil County Public Library to help.
From 1 until 2 p.m. at the North East branch library there will be people available to help you navigate and find the best plan. Also learn about the Medicare Savings Plans and other resources available from the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
North East Branch Library is located at 485 Mauldin Avenue.
ELKTON — Meeting Ground is looking for volunteers that can address specific needs at Wayfarer House and Mary Randall Center.
An old stove and dishwasher at Wayfarer House, the shelter for women and children, needs to be removed. Porch skirting on the Mary Randall Center on North Street in Elkton needs to be repaired and some parts replaced. Interior painting is also a need.
Meeting Ground needs volunteers on a regular basis to help with laundry, serving breakfast, helping with lunch and cleaning.
Also the ministry is always on the look out for volunteers willing to teach the men and women served by Meeting Ground a new skill.
Volunteers can call Sara Weimer, executive director, at 410-620-3128 or send an email to sara@meetingground.org.
CONOWINGO — Anyone living within a 10 mile radius around Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in Delta, Pa. — which includes Conowingo — can pick up free potassium iodide tablets April 19 at West Cecil Health Center on Rock Springs Road in Conowingo. Distribution takes place from 3 until 6 p.m.
Middletown, Del. residents can pick up potassium iodide tablets April 20 at Volunteer Hose Company on West Green Street between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. These residents live in the emergency planning zone for Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations.
Bring proof of residence and the expired tablets from a previous distribution if available.
The tablets should only be taken at the direction of emergency staff in the event of a crisis at one of these generating facilities.
BEL AIR, MD — Regardless of which college or school you or your child attends, Harford Community College will help with filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid; better known as FAFSA.
Instead of stressing out make an appointment by calling 443-412-2257 or go to https://www.harford.edu/admissions/financial-aid/fafsa-assistance-labs.php and choose a date and time that works best. For those new to the process, it is important that all the necessary documents are brought to the appointment including tax returns, W-2s, and Social Security numbers.
NORTH EAST — The welcoming decorations in the lobby at Cecil College have won honors from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations.
At the national conference in Orlando, Fla. Cecil College received the 2022 Paragon Award for Interior Signage/Displays, Single or Series. The award was for the “Home of the Seahawks” wall design.
“I love to celebrate the outstanding work of our community college marketers,” said Jeff Ebbing, NCMPR’s 2022-23 president. “The creativity and hard work that went into the winning entries is on par with some of the best agencies in the country and is a testament to the talent and dedication of our members. These people are pros in every sense of the word.”
The college competed against more than 1,700 entries from 323 colleges and was judged by some 40 professionals in the marketing and public relations industry.
BALTIMORE — If you got your electricity from a third party supplier named SunSea Energy LLC the Maryland Public Service Commission wants you to know it has suspended the company’s license for violating several state laws and commission regulations.
The company was ordered by the PSC to cease its electric and gas operations and return all customers to their default providers by 5 p.m. April 10.
The majority of the charges have to do with the door-to-door sales practices using outsourced employees, which resulted in people being signed up without their permission. The company was sanctioned first in April 2021 and fined $400,000 in August that year for misleading and deceptive telephone marketing practices. This latest incident is from complaints lodged from July 1, 2002 to Jan. 27, 2023. This time the company was accused of slamming (enrolling customers without permission), false and misleading advertising, misconduct by agents, and inaccessibility to customer service.
SunSea’s complaint numbers broke PSC records in the third quarter of 2022.
To see the complete order go to https://webpsc.psc.state.md.us/DMS/case/9647.
BEL AIR, MD. — The new Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Professionals at Harford Community College is Ashley N. Meisel, MS, RN. She’s been at the college since 2012 as both faculty and adjunct faculty including Assistant Professor of Nursing and Interim Dean of NAHP.
She started her education with an Associates degree at Radford University and finished with her Doctorate of Nursing Practice-Leadership at Salisbury University.
