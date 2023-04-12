Pictured in this file photo, Chesapeake City Town Hall will soon welcome new members of the town council, as registration is now open for Chesapeake City residents interested in becoming a member of the town council.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — Registration is now open for Chesapeake City residents interested in becoming a member of the town council.
Three seats will be filled in the June 5 election. Those seats are currently held by Todd Greco, Ed O’Hara and Frank Vari. A visit to Chesapeake City Town Hall at 108 Bohemia Avenue will start the process of throwing your hat into the ring or call 410-885-5298.
ELKTON — Bradley Barefoot and Judge Mentalist will headline the April 15 Elkton Magic Show event entitled “An Evening of Mystery and Jokes...Just Like Our Tax Code” at The Moose Lodge, 71 Cherry Hill Road in Elkton. This is a fundraiser for the lodge.
Bradley Barefoot is a story teller and magician whose roots are from the Appalachian Mountains in western Pennsylvania. Judge Mentalist is an attorney by day and mind reader by night.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at the door before the show begins at 6 p.m.
“Spring Into Healthy Living” is a community day to be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at Cecilton Senior Village.
Participating in the event will be organizations, clubs and businesses that want you to get excited about the change in seasons and what it means for your health and well being. There will be yoga and small gardening demonstrations, lots of information from the Cecil County Health Department, Cecil County Branch of NAACP and Cecilton Parish, information about human trafficking, plus a yard sale and vendors with support from area businesses including Jody Brackins State Farm Agency.
Cecilton Senior Village is located off of 233 South Bohemia Avenue.
Perryville Commissioners Tim Snelling and Robert Taylor were the only candidates to file for the town’s May 9 election when the deadline passed Monday.
