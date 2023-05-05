CECILTON — Mayor Michael Cooper and Council members Jennie Brockell and Sue Katzmire returned to their Town of Cecilton offices Monday in an uncontested election that brought 25 voters to the polls.
***
ELKTON — Expressions of Healing, the annual art show presented by clients of Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services, opens May 5 at 5 p.m. and will run all month long at the Cecil County Arts Council, 135 East Main St. in Elkton.
This is the 26th year for the multi-media expressive show.
***
EARLEVILLE — An open house was held April 26 at The Recovery Centers of America Bracebridge Hall in Earleville.
Along with various participating community partners including the Cecil County Health Department, there was stories of recovery from alumni and staff. Bobby Bunyan, CEO, also spoke.
***
BEL AIR — TheaterWorks USA presents The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System May 13 at 3 p.m. in the Amoss Performing Arts Center in Bel Air.
The class gets lost during a field trip to the planetarium and Miss Frizzle takes them on a galactic adventure.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at harfordevents.com. The show was made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council. Amoss Performing Arts Center is located at 200 Thomas Run Road.
***
OXFORD, Pa. — Oxford Area School District was recently named a Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation.
The National Association of Music Merchants gave the award to honor the district its commitment to music education through funding, participation, instructional time, graduation requirements, its support for the music program and community music making outlets.
Erin Kauppila, director of instrumental music at Oxford Area High School, was excited to make the announcement, which she shared with Anthony Derrico, executive director of the Oxford Arts Alliance
“Just over 800 of these were awarded across the country,” Kauppila said. “When completing the extensive application, I often mentioned the Arts Alliance and wanted to thank you and your colleagues for what you provide for this community.”
