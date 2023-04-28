Atira Nuzzo from Heritage Pregnancy and Family Health Center receives donated diapers from member of the Cecil County Ladies of the Ancient Order of Hibernians: Gina Simon, Christine Hild, Anne Fazio and Mary Anne Loftus-Smith
ELKTON — Members of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians recently delivered nearly 6,000 diapers to Cecil County Pregnancy and Family Resource Center and Heritage Pregnancy and Family Center.
The diaper drive was conducted at all Cecil County Catholic churches during Lent; the period of weeks between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday on the Christian calendar.
NORTH EAST — Cecil Springs takes over Calvert Regional Park Sunday with vendors, crafts, food, games and a Fusion 5K to benefit Friends of Cecil County Parks and Recreation.
This is a community event for all ages. It runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the park located at 304 Brick Meetinghouse Road in North East.
FAIR HILL — The God Loves You Tidewater Tour stops at the Cecil County Fairground Tuesday night with speaker The Rev. Franklin Graham and music to include Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
Churches all over Cecil County, as well as neighboring communities in Chester County, Pa., New Castle County, Del. and Harford County, Md. have been helping promote the event that brings the message of God’s love to the masses.
It’s a free event starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Ed Walls Activity Building. Bring chairs or blankets for seating.
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Wes Moore has earmarked $20 million to help Maryland residents with past due water bills accrued during the pandemic.
Cecil County will have $94,181 of that fund to help residents here who have overdue bills from service between Jan. 2020 and Sept. 2022. The money is part of Maryland’s American Rescue Plant Act.
