BEL AIR — The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region urgently needs six new accessible vehicles to provide transportation to its clients with special needs.
Serving Cecil and Harford counties, The Arc is about the celebrate its 70th Anniversary but while that’s an appreciable milestone the charity needs to launch its “Fund the Need” campaign aimed at purchasing these vehicles equipped with lifts, ramps, transfer tools and hydraulics along with routine maintenance, employee training, insurance and fuel. The cost of each vehicle is estimated from $65,000 to $120,000.
Typically the annual gala raises funds to support therapeutic programs and objectives but this year the attention has been turned to vehicle replacement.
To make a donation go to https://arcncr.org/afterdarc/. The same link is also where to purchase tickets to their May 6 Gala.
***
RISING SUN — Yard Sale Season has resumed and Calvert Grange and West Nottingham Presbyterian Church are leading the charge.
The Grange, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, will host its first indoor-outdoor yard sale Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit their agriculture scholarship and education programs.
The church, located at 1195 Firetower Road in Colora, also starts its Spring Yard Sale at 8 a.m.
Both are being held rain or shine.
***
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Incoming high school juniors and seniors as well as college freshmen are invited by Maryland State Police to a free two-day Leadership and Career Development Seminar Aug 4-6 at the Maryland State Police Training Academy.
This is a good way to explore career options — uniformed or civilian — with law enforcement. Each barrack commander will select an applicant to represent their service area or county. To qualify applicants must submit a video or written essay explaining their interest in law enforcement.
To learn more about the application guidelines go to https://mdsp.maryland.gov/Careers/Pages/Youth-Leadership-Seminar.aspx.
***
CHESAPEAKE CITY — What do the Bible, the Titanic and Superman have in common?
Maryland State Underwater Archaeologist Dr. Susan B.M. Langley will give the answer to that and more May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Chesapeake City branch of Cecil County Public Libraries, 2527 Augustine Herman Highway.
This is a free program but seating is limited. Go to https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/event/what-do-titanic-bible-superman-have-common to register.
***
PORT DEPOSIT — Family Day on the Farm, a fundraiser for Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program, will be held May 7 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Volunteers are needed May 6 to help set up for the event and also help is needed May 7 to run the games, tend to the horses, sell food and more.
Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program helps people of all ages with physical, mental and emotional challenges through equine based therapy. It’s located at 33 Rolling Hills Ranch Road in Port Deposit.
To help Saturday sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2p8rxsvw.
To help Sunday sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2s4azm74.
