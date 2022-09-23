Cecil Cares is looking for extra hands to help with several projects on Oct. 1, the day of volunteering.
Hollingsworth Landing Association and The Paris Foundation need help with the Community Clean Up from 9 a.m. until noon in Hollingsworth Manor off of Landing Lane in Elkton.
Elkton Community Kitchen — based at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 East Main St. in Elkton — plans to deep clean the kitchen starting at 9 a.m. There are five or six more people needed to make quick work of the task.
Cecil County Arts Council will be cleaning out the basement of the historic center at 135 East Main St. in Elkton to make room for more storage. If you can help the work will be done from 10 a.m. until noon.
Fair Hill Nature Center inside the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area has two projects; trail maintenance and painting.
To sign up for any of these projects go to volunteercecil.org.
***
The Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival returns Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. to Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace.
This is the second year for the festival, which this year will feature more than 20 dining opportunities, 40-plus wines, brews and signature cocktails, music, cooking demonstrations, a family zone and more. Tickets start at $15 with kids 16 and under getting in free.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit several local non-profit organizations.
For more information on this and other B Scene Events & Promotions go to www.susquehannawineandseafoodfest.com
***
The Oct. 7 Paint and Sip at Port Deposit VFW Post 8185 will get you into the next holiday season with a Halloween lesson starting at 7 p.m. Tracie Kiernan with Step-by-Step Painting will teach you how to paint a fun piece featuring witch boots.
For $35 artists in training will get all supplies including the canvas, paint and brushes plus two glasses of wine and light refreshments. Reservations are required. Call Ebony Sexton at 443-243-8755.
VFW Post 8185 is located at 520 Susquehanna River Road.
***
Union Bethel AME Church in Cecilton is hosting a Fish Fry Sept. 24 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. After the meal a Penny Auction will begin at 1:30. Come prepared to bid on all kinds of items.
The church is located at 161 Church St. in Cecilton.
***
Cecil County residents enrolled in one of Maryland’s Health Benefits Exchange health insurance plans will see their premium rise by 6.6% in 2023, but officials with the Maryland Insurance Administration point out that is below the 8.3% rate of inflation.
Kathleen Birrane, Insurance Commissioner, also tied the increase to the rising cost of health care.
“The reinsurance program continues to do its job,” Birrane said. “The 2023 rate changes are tied to increasing claim costs and projections as to what those costs are likely to be in 2023, given claim cost trends. Inflation, increased unit costs for services, increased utilization, and the on-going uncertainty of COVID-related costs, are all significant factors influencing rates. Nonetheless, we have been able to keep rates below inflationary trends thanks to the reinsurance program.”
To find out more about the state supported health insurance program including how to enroll go to MarylandHealthConnection.gov
***
Camp Under the Stars Sept. 30 at Perryville Community Park.
Perryville is hosting this opportunity to camp out in the town park that has walking trails, tennis courts, playgrounds, and spectacular water views off of Marion Tapp Parkway.
Scouts from Troop 131 will offer camp demonstrations on tent building, safe campfires, knot tying and more. The scouts will also be selling campfire dinner, breakfast and snacks to support troop activities.
Families need to bring their own tents, lighting and sleeping bags and can also bring their own grill, campfire food and treats. The town is providing the park, outdoor games and the campfire. There are grills in the park but charcoal will be needed for those.
Pre-registration by Sept. 28 is required. Call 410-642-6066 to register or send an email to agarlie@perryvillemd.org.
***
Students of all ages interested in attending Harford Community College in Bel Air might want to attend the Oct. 1 Open House from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Explore all the different fields of study as well as the other services and amenities available to students. Potential students can fill out an enrollment and at the end of the day will go home with an acceptance packet and a T-shirt. Reserve your spot at https://www.harford.edu/admissions/apply/visit-harford.php#accordionItemitem-d27e167.
***
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.