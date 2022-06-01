NORTH EAST — Everything was free at North East Community Park Saturday, including the fellowship courtesy of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship.

Dubbed “Breaking Bread,” church members invited other non profits and organizations to come alongside them in an effort to help anyone in need. Those church members were easy to spot in the park, each wearing a purple T-shirt with the “Breaking Bread” logo and a photo of the late Rev. Phil Meekins. Meekins died in May 2021 from COVID.

“He would be right in the middle of this,” said his widow, Karen Meekins. However he wouldn’t like that it was named after him, “The Phil Meekins Memorial Community Outreach.”

Amy Hall, a member of the church and wife of one of the pastors — The Rev. Sam Hall — pointed to all the volunteers in the park and noted that Phil would have done all this by himself.

“But look how many we brought together to do it,” she said.

Cecil County Department of Community Services, North East Fire Company, Voices of Hope, Office of Home Energy Programs and Guapos Tacos were among the groups handing out free hot food, non-perishable food, clothing, toiletries and more. Several bands took turns performing as well.

“We just wanted to connect people,” Amy said.

The event also allowed New Beginnings Christian Fellowship to remind folks that Waterfront Worship was starting May 29 and would run throughout the summer in the park at 8:15 a.m.

