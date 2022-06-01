Karen Meekins talks to a visitor to the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship booth at Breaking Bread Saturday in North East. The church brought together several groups and organizations to hand out free food, clothing and toiletries, serve a hot lunch and offer music and prayer.
Barb Smith, chief of Cecil County Community Partnerships and Sheila Murphy, chief of Cecil County’s Community Wellness, gave out lots of information and freebies Saturday during Breaking Bread at North East Town Park.
Riversong Revival sang a mix of hymns and folk songs in the shade of the Gilbert Pavilion at North East Town Park Saturday. Music was among the many things given away by New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
Those who came to North East Town Park Saturday were able to fill bags with free food, clothing and personal hygiene items, all gifts from New Beginnings Christian Fellowship in memory of its founder Rev. Phil Meekins
Volunteers were busy at North East Town Park sorting and folding clothing donations, which were then made available to anyone Saturday during Breaking Bread, an event hosted by New Beginnings Christian Fellowship.
Waiting in line for a turn to get inside an ambulance brought to the Breaking Bread event at North East Town Park Saturday where everything was free.
One booth at Breaking Bread in North East Town Park gave away toys to kids just for picking a duck from the duck pond.
Soap, shampoo and other toiletries and personal hygiene items were available for free Saturday as part of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship’s “Breaking Bread” event in North East.
Voices of Hope was among the organizations participating Saturday in Breaking Bread, an event hosted by New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. The event made food, clothing and more available to anyone.
Even the four legged visitors to North East Town Park got treats Saturday for stopping by the Voices of Hope booth during Breaking Bread.
North East Fire Company Assistant Chief Andrew Rapczak gets peppered with questions from youngsters visiting the fire truck he brought to Breaking Bread, held Saturday at North East Town Park.
NORTH EAST — Everything was free at North East Community Park Saturday, including the fellowship courtesy of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship.
Dubbed “Breaking Bread,” church members invited other non profits and organizations to come alongside them in an effort to help anyone in need. Those church members were easy to spot in the park, each wearing a purple T-shirt with the “Breaking Bread” logo and a photo of the late Rev. Phil Meekins. Meekins died in May 2021 from COVID.
“He would be right in the middle of this,” said his widow, Karen Meekins. However he wouldn’t like that it was named after him, “The Phil Meekins Memorial Community Outreach.”
Amy Hall, a member of the church and wife of one of the pastors — The Rev. Sam Hall — pointed to all the volunteers in the park and noted that Phil would have done all this by himself.
“But look how many we brought together to do it,” she said.
Cecil County Department of Community Services, North East Fire Company, Voices of Hope, Office of Home Energy Programs and Guapos Tacos were among the groups handing out free hot food, non-perishable food, clothing, toiletries and more. Several bands took turns performing as well.
“We just wanted to connect people,” Amy said.
The event also allowed New Beginnings Christian Fellowship to remind folks that Waterfront Worship was starting May 29 and would run throughout the summer in the park at 8:15 a.m.
