CECILTON - A commercial box truck crashed into a home occupied by two elderly people in Cecilton on Wednesday morning, causing minor injuries to the driver and resulting in a county building inspector condemning the house due to the massive damage it sustained, according to fire officials.
Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jason Reamy told the Cecil Whig that the truck, which he estimated to be 30 feet long, was traveling in the westbound lane of Main Street (Route 282) at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the operator lost control of the vehicle.
"We believe he suffered a medical emergency and passed out behind the wheel," Reamy said.
The truck veered across the eastbound lane and shoulder, before striking a Delmarva Power utility pole, which snapped, Reamy reported. Then the truck crashed into the front portion of a two-story house, Reamy said. A married couple in their late 70s was inside the home, but they were not injured, he added.
"The woman said she had just walked out of the front section of the house moments before the truck crashed into it," Reamy said.
A CVFC ambulance crew transported the driver to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, according to Reamy, who described the man's crash-related injuries as minor.
"He was able to climb out of the truck on his own," Reamy said, noting that the initial emergency call had indicated that the operator was trapped inside the vehicle. "He also was able to walk to the ambulance."
A county building inspector condemned the house after examining the structural damage, according to Reamy, who further reported that family and friends of the two residents of that home came to crash scene to support them.
"The whole front of the house is gone," Reamy said.
Maryland State Police troopers are investigating the crash, Reamy said.
