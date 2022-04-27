To add to the celebration, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio and Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford plant a tree, part of the Earth Day acknowledgement at the opening of Bohemia River State Park in Chesapeake City
Nita Settina, Superintendent of Maryland Park Service, explained how the 460 acres that make up Bohemia River State Park had been “thoughtfully created” to include 4 miles of trails and almost 9,000 feet of shoreline.
After watching Cecil County officials and members of the Maryland General Assembly present their proclamations for Bohemia River State Park, Md. Lt. Gov Boyd Rutherford got in a jab saying his proclamation signed by himself and Gov. Larry Hogan came in a frame.
Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, were among the state and local officials on hand to celebrate the opening of Bohemia River State Park in Chesapeake City Friday.
Steve Overbay, acting director of Administration for Cecil County, and Cecil County Council President Bob Meffley spoke at the ceremony Friday that officially opened Bohemia River State park to the public.
Bohemia River State Park is now open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until sunset offering four miles of hiking trails and access to the Bohemia River. The gate is located on Augustine Herman Highway in between Cecilton and Chesapeake City.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Md. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, hands on the ceremonial scissors, cuts the ribbon to officially open Bohemia River State Park in Chesapeake City Friday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Delegates Kevin Hornberger and Jay Jacobs present proclamations from the Maryland House and Senate in honor of the Earth Day opening of Bohemia River State Park in Chesapeake City Friday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CHESAPEAKE CITY — What better way to start a weekend full of Earth Day celebrations than to open a new Maryland state park in Cecil County?
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford had the honor of cutting the ribbon to officially open the park at 4030 Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City Friday morning.
“This is a wonderful addition to Maryland’s world class parks,” Rutherford said. Rutherford also opened Cypress Branch Park in Millington, Md. later in the day.
Maryland purchased the 460 Cecil County acres back in 2017. Nita Settina, Superintendent of the Maryland Park Service, said the park has four miles of hiking and biking trails and 8,600 feet of waterfront.
“We spent countless hours thoughtfully creating the state park,” Settina said, using the term ‘parkitecture.’
For now, the park has limited parking but Settina said there are plans to use the buildings on the property and comfort stations would replace portable toilets in the future.
Rutherford said the park came to be after local officials convinced the state that county residents want and need more outdoor recreational opportunities. Pointing to the recently completed 2022 session of the Maryland General Assembly, the lieutenant governor pointed to one of his favorite accomplishments of those 90 days.
“We said early on we were going to fully fund Project Open Space,” he said of the program that supports parks and recreation. “This provides additional recreational experiences.”
Cecil County Council President Bob Meffley said this parcel of land could have turned out differently.
“Ten years ago this was going to be 25 houses,” Meffley said. “The state came in and rescued it.”
