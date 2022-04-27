CHESAPEAKE CITY — What better way to start a weekend full of Earth Day celebrations than to open a new Maryland state park in Cecil County?

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford had the honor of cutting the ribbon to officially open the park at 4030 Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City Friday morning.

“This is a wonderful addition to Maryland’s world class parks,” Rutherford said. Rutherford also opened Cypress Branch Park in Millington, Md. later in the day.

Maryland purchased the 460 Cecil County acres back in 2017. Nita Settina, Superintendent of the Maryland Park Service, said the park has four miles of hiking and biking trails and 8,600 feet of waterfront.

“We spent countless hours thoughtfully creating the state park,” Settina said, using the term ‘parkitecture.’

For now, the park has limited parking but Settina said there are plans to use the buildings on the property and comfort stations would replace portable toilets in the future.

Rutherford said the park came to be after local officials convinced the state that county residents want and need more outdoor recreational opportunities. Pointing to the recently completed 2022 session of the Maryland General Assembly, the lieutenant governor pointed to one of his favorite accomplishments of those 90 days.

“We said early on we were going to fully fund Project Open Space,” he said of the program that supports parks and recreation. “This provides additional recreational experiences.”

Cecil County Council President Bob Meffley said this parcel of land could have turned out differently.

“Ten years ago this was going to be 25 houses,” Meffley said. “The state came in and rescued it.”

Once word got out that it would become Bohemia River State Park, Meffley got a lot of questions from residents.

“So many people are interested in it. They are asking me ‘when can we come, when can we walk on it?’” he said.

Del. Kevin Hornberger was among them.

“I’ve driven past this a number of times but I’ve never been on it,” Hornberger said. “Outdoor spaces is what people want; especially water access.”

That access will include a place to swim or put a canoe or kayak into the water.

Steve Overbay, acting county administrator, was pleased that the land is being preserved.

“Residents of Cecil County have deep ties to this land,” Overbay said. Along with the heritage of the land he said it also brings ‘amazing access to the water.’

“This is just the beginning,” Hornberger hinted. “So hold on tight.”

