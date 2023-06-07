CHESAPEAKE CITY — The 2023 graduating class of Bohemia Manor High School waited until the ceremony Friday night to carry off their senior prank.
Justin Zimmerman, principal of the school and the victim of the prank, enjoyed every minute.
“I guess they know I like golf,” Zimmerman said at the conclusion of the ceremony. Next to him was a bucket full of brightly colored golf balls. “Some of these will be put to good use.”
Makayla Schneider took credit for the prank. She got the idea to have her classmates hand a golf ball to Zimmerman as they left the stage to shake his hand after receiving their diploma.
“I came right to school an hour beforehand,” she said. Schneider distributed the balls to willing participants. “We weren’t subtle about it.”
Some seniors could be seen playing with a ball during the ceremony, containing nervous energy until diplomas were awarded.
Zimmerman urged the graduates to remember the “Manor Motto” of ‘Respect, Responsibility and Cooperation’ but then suggested the addition of “Compassion” moving forward.
“While this seems like such an easy task — compassionate — showing concern or feelings for others — your words of encouragement, an act of friendship, a passing smile, or a hug or handshake can truly have the power to make the word we live in a better place,” Zimmerman said.
“It is my hope that by continuing to live the Manor Motto each and every day, on whatever journey that you decide to take, that this will not only lead to bigger opportunities for you, but more importantly, that these actions ... will ultimately define who you are as a person, will end up having a profound effect on those around you and the world that we live in,” he said.
Ryan Emmertz, class president, gave a speech punctuated with one-liners and literary references along with absolute truths.
“I often hear high school speeches open with the mantra, ‘High School is the Best Time of Our Lives.’ If I may be frank, these were quite possibly the most collectively miserable and painful period in many of our lives,” Emmertz said, citing the global pandemic, loss of interaction with peers and loved one and “the loss of time to grow up.”
Emmertz urged his classmates to keep moving forward because, in spite of everything that went wrong over the past four years there were good times too.
“When the times permitted it I was the happiest I’ve ever been with all of you but I can’t bear to stay here and marinate myself in false memories,” he said. “Continue to succeed, to thrive and the love.”
Julia Walz, salutatorian, admitted she struggled with composing her speech and found nothing inspirational on Google. Instead, she channeled her younger self whose ideas of what high school would be like came from the movie High School Musical.
“I understood that my high school experience would not be like the one in the movies,” Walz said. “There would not be singing and dancing in the cafeteria nor the choreographed dribbling of basketballs.”
Walz said the pandemic years taught her a valuable lesson that she wanted to share.
“I learned that just being angry, mad, or annoyed with life deviating from the path in mind is not productive,” she said. “And while these emotions need to be felt, getting caught up in what you can’t do does not get you anywhere. Rather, focus on what you can do. Focus on what you are capable of.”
She quoted The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words: “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
Even though she was valedictorian, Paige Racine told her fellow seniors that that accomplishment doesn’t really matter.
“An individual achievement is a celebration of one, but a community achievement is a celebration behind every state champion, MVP and valedictorian,” Racine said, adding that being valedictorian doesn’t make her diploma more valuable.
Racine encouraged them to do the difficult things, get out of one’s familiar spaces and create new communities.
“So as we go out into the world, away from our comfort zones, find a community that will support you and that you will support in turn,” she said. She urged them to find a diverse community “that will challenge your thinking, spur your development and help you face the world in a way that is new and different.”
