Valedictorian Emily Heath and Dianne Heath, Board of Education of Cecil County member and Emily's mother, share an embrace as Dianne presents Emily with her diploma at Bohemia Manor High School's graduation Friday.
Members of the Bohemia Manor High School Class of 2022 were all smiles as they celebrated their graduation.
Valedictorian Emily Heath and Dianne Heath, Board of Education of Cecil County member and Emily's mother, share an embrace as Dianne presents Emily with her diploma at Bohemia Manor High School's graduation Friday.
"Take care of each other," encouraged valedictorian Emily Heath as BMHS' Class of 2022 celebrated their graduation Friday.
Friends and family applaud and cheer as the Bohemia Manor High School Class of 2022 celebrated their graduation.
Senior Class President Shane Edwards speaks at Bohemia Manor High School's graduation ceremony on Friday.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — After a rain-based postponement, the 156 members of the Bohemia Manor High School Class of 2022 gathered on the school’s football field to celebrate their graduation.
Pride – both in themselves, and in the obstacles their class has overcome – was a recurring theme among the student speakers.
“We have been through a lot,” said valedictorian Emily Heath. “And by a lot, I mean a lot. I am so proud of this class.”
Heath, who plans to attend the University of Maryland in the fall, detailed her struggles with anxiety throughout her high school career and the slow process of healing and overcoming.
“It wasn’t easy for me to talk about this,” Heath said. “It isn’t easy to share something so personal and unflattering. But the past year has taught me that you can face fears, stare down the demons that seem so terrifying and stand up to them.”
Shane Edwards, Senior Class President, spoke of a lasting shift in his mentality that was caused by the challenges he faced in the hockey rink. When faced with a tied game against a poorly-ranked team, and the frustration and disappointment that accompanied the performance, Edwards made a decision to focus on the joy of the sport.
“Some may believe that focusing on having fun and enjoying what you’re doing can lead you off a track towards success,” Edwards said. “I elect to believe that it is what enables success.”
Another speaker also acknowledged the trials the Class of 2022 has endured.
“The past couple years have been some of the hardest years in the history of public eduction,” said Kathy Heath, member of the Board of Education of Cecil County and Emily Heath’s mother.
Short moments later, Kathy shared an embrace with Emily as she handed her youngest daughter – and the fourth Heath to graduate from BMHS – her diploma.
With the sun shining down on the stage, the graduates were cautioned to beware the challenges they will face going forward, but also to remember to look out for one another.
“I am just a soon to be recent graduate of high school,” said Heath in closing. “You could write a lot of books filled with the things I don’t know. But I know some things. The world can be a hard place. It can beat us up. It can wear us down. And sometimes the world can win if we don’t take care of each other.”
“Take care of each other,” Heath encouraged her classmates.”
