NORTH EAST — After a months-long acquisition process, body cameras will go live for the first time at the North East Police Department on Thursday, well ahead of the state-mandated July 2025 deadline.
“It’s been almost a year with bidding the contact at the different body cam manufacturers and getting the body cams in, because they take the same chip that cars do that the automotive suppliers can’t get, so we waited almost six months to get our body cams,” Stephen Yates, North East Police Chief said.
In 2021, the State of Maryland passed a law that all police departments had to have body cameras on their deputies by July 2025. NEPD was set to be in the July 2025 timeframe, but Yates wanted to be ahead of schedule. With the deployment of body cams on Thursday, the department has beat their deadline by nearly three years.
NEPD chose to contract with Axon for the department’s first generation of body cams, who sent an employee to give NEPD officers a crash course on how the cameras operate. Officers were also informed how to forward body cam footage to the county government and attorneys.
“Once the body cams came in, a representative from the body cam manufacturer came out and did a one day class with the officers on the operation, how to dock it and how to get the videos downloaded,” Yates said. “Then the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s office came in and they showed us how they want to receive the videos for successful prosecution in cases where there’s video evidence.”
While the subject of officers wearing – or being required to wear – body cameras has been a hotly debated topic across the nation, Yates feels that the introduction of body cameras will be beneficial to everyone involved.
“It’s definitely a good thing for the police department to have body cams,” Yates said. “The big thing is transparency with our citizens that we serve, they can see exactly what’s going on, what’s happening, and that was one thing we wanted to get it as early as possible.”
