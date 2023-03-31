PORT DEPOSIT — After 18 years on the town council — most recently as mayor — Robert Kuhs is not on the upcoming ballot for re-election.
“I’m retiring from council,” Kuhs said. After terms on Port Deposit’s Historic Area Commission and Planning & Zoning, Kuhs became a member of the Town Council in 2005 serving with Mayors Kerry Anne Abrams, Rob Flayhart and Wayne Tome Sr. He became Mayor Kuhs in 2021 when Tome resigned to take the job as Director of Cecil County Department of Emergency Services. He was voted in by his fellow council members.
“I appreciated that the council felt I was able to do it,” Kuhs said. “If it had been put to a (town) vote at that time I would have lost.” Kuhs said he’s not really the political type and would not have gone door-to-door seeking votes adding he is not “the back-patting, baby-kissing kind of guy.”
He likes to keep it low key.
“I’m probably only known around town as ‘the guy on the golf cart’,” he said. That’s especially true at Marina Park where Kuhs collected the launch fees for people setting boats into the Susquehanna River in the park.
Of all he accomplished all those years, Kuhs is quite specific about which he enjoyed and which gave him the most satisfaction.
“The best and most consistent thing was taking over the boat ramp,” Kuhs said of the service he took on a dozen or more years ago. After discovering that the honor box at the park to collect launch fees was regularly robbed and vandalized he got a stronger box. And he got deputized to write tickets.
“I’d regularly go down to the park, get the money out of the box and write tickets,” he said. “The result has been a substantial increase for the town ... as much as five figures.”
Among his regrets is that Port Deposit has not been successful at establishing its own police department.
“We spent a lot of time and effort to establish a department. We had a chief but Susan (Smith) resigned,” Kuhs said. “I think Port Deposit needs a law enforcement officer at least in an administrative capacity. Boots on the ground is not necessary.”
However, having Smith as the chief gave allied agencies such as Maryland Transportation Authority Police a point of contact that also brought these agencies into town to help with issues such as speeding and truck enforcement.
“These people we depend on to police in town are not comfortable working with people who are not certified law enforcement officers,” he said. “Nobody in town hall talks the talk and walks the walk. If we don’t have someone to communicate with them ... who speaks their language, we’re dead in the water.”
MDTA police stopped coming into Port Deposit when Smith left. The town still has a contract with Cecil County Sheriff’s Office to provide patrol deputies but Kuhs noted that agency can’t weigh tractor trailers.
He was on the council as the town made numerous decisions and changes including canceling town elections that have no challengers and reducing the size of the council from six members to four. He was in favor of having the town surrender its water to Artesian and its sewer to Cecil County.
“Bainbridge could not take off unless there was adequate water and sewer,” he said, adding both systems needed updates and repairs that would have bankrupt the tiny waterfront town. “In the long run there will be substantial money coming in and it will make it easier for the residents of town.”
As mayor, it is his job to run the meetings. Port Deposit is a weak-mayor form of government. That means the mayor has no legislative voting power except to break a tie.
“There’s only been one time as mayor I had to break a tie and I don’t remember what that was,” Kuhs said.
He’s also been part of the town’s actions to update its zoning to usher in the long awaited development of the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center. However Kuhs is quick to point out that it is the employees in town hall that do the work every day.
“This town wouldn’t run if it wasn’t for Vicky (Rinkerman), Ted (Sookiasian) and Lacey (Heath). They do all the work and make us look goof,” he said of the town administrator, finance director and town clerk.
Kuhs said he let everyone in town hall and on the board know in November that he probably was not going to seek election.
“I told them if no one put their hat in for mayor I would willingly and proudly serve another term,” he said. He was relieved to see not one, but two names on the ballot for the May 9 election.
He has enjoyed these last years on the council, which he describes as “more cohesive.” He looks back to the time when Hollywood Casino was arriving in Perryville and members of the council were so busy arguing amongst themselves about how the town should campaign for its share of the gambling proceeds that the opportunity — and the revenue — was missed.
“We fought tooth and nail to re-open that door and we were too late,” he said.
Kuhs does have some advice for the new mayor and any new council members that may be elected.
“Do nothing to alienate Vicky, Ted or Lacey because they are the life blood of the town of Port Deposit,” he said. “They care very much about the town and it would come to a screeching halt without them.”
