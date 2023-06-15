CECIL COUNTY — In wake of backlash, Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) issued a statement “disavowing” Cecil County Board of Education Member Renee Dixon’s sharing of anti-LGBTQ+ posts on her Facebook page.
“We have received numerous complaints from parents, staff and various organizations regarding the hateful and inappropriate nature of this post,” the statement said. “The board and CCPS leadership disavow Ms. Dixon’s post and are committed to a safe and welcoming environment for all CCPS students, their families and staff.”
Controversy over the posts began earlier this week. One of the posts referencing Pride Month, stated that “it was pride that changed angels into devils” with the Pride flag above a burning angel.
Cecil County Board of Education President Diana Hawley said that even though the board does not agree with the posts, the local board does not have the power to remove Dixon from her position, but residents do.
“We have received a lot of concerns from community members asking for us to make her resign, it is important that people understand that we do not have power to remove local board members- that sits with the state board of education,” Hawley said.
Cecil County residents can report a board of education member to the Maryland State Board of Education where state officials will decide if the reported offense falls within any of the four reasons for removal pursuant to the Code of Maryland Regulations-
Immorality
Misconduct in office
Incompetency
Willful neglect of duty
Officials say Dixon’s posts have since been removed but officials say that they fear the damage has already been done.
“My fear is that this is going to cause such chaos and further divide in a climate where that already exists and that will take away from our focus for what we are all here for- to care for our students,” said Hawley.
Numerous residents and organizations across the county have pledged to mobilize in favor of Dixon’s removal at the board’s next meeting on June 21- the same meeting CCPS officials will determine if position cuts will be necessary to balance their budget or not.
“We have been on a good track but now, my primary concern is that we will lose focus on our core mission,” said CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson. “No superintendent wants distractions from caring for their students and this is a distraction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.