PERRYVILLE — Voices grew strident at the Town of Perryville’s work session Tuesday night as the town’s mayor and commissioners discussed an appointment to the Board of Appeals.
There was another flare up when the board revisited the issue of taking over the sidewalks — in particular who should pay for a property survey — in Frenchtown Crossing.
On the agenda at the town meeting on July 11, the motion to appoint Jackie Weih to the open seat on the panel was tabled by Commissioner Michelle Linkey, who said another candidate had come forward before the appointment deadline. While he said nothing at that time, Mayor Matt Roath did not hide his displeasure at the work session Tuesday.
“This is blocking someone who is incredibly qualified for the position,” Roath said. “We vetted her several times. She ran for office against two of our members.”
Weih was one of four candidates for commissioner in the 2022 election that sent Linkey and Commissioner Christina Aldridge back to office.
Roath thanked Georgia Galicki for coming forward but asked why she waited until the last minute. Galicki said she ran into Linkey at Perry Point VA Medical Center, where Linkey works and from which Galicki recently retired after 35 years.
“I said to her I was interested in doing something for the town. She told me about the Board of Appeals opening,” Galicki said.
Roath asked Galicki if she was qualified for the appointment. Galicki said she volunteered and served on various boards at the VA during her work there. Her on-call job at the medical center did not allow for her to volunteer for the town, she said. She added she did, however, attend town meetings on occasion.
“I come every time I think there’s something important to the town,” Galicki said.
“I applaud your volunteering but you were brought here by a commissioner to block someone,” Roath said.
Aldridge defended Linkey.
“You can’t slam Commissioner Linkey for recommending someone,” Aldridge said, and implied that Roath recommended Weih for BOA.
Aldridge and Roath began talking simultaneously, each defending their positions. George Patchell, town administrator, calmly stated that the town has no written policy on when and where to vet a candidate.
Commissioner Tim Snelling said Weih has had other chances to be appointed to town boards.
“But when she came in and called out a commissioner at a public meeting ... I did not vote for her and I won’t vote for her this time,” Snelling said.
The issue is expected to return to the agenda of the Aug. 1 meeting.
Carolyn Brown, vice president of the Frenchtown Crossing Home Owners Association, — and wife of Commissioner Bob Taylor — told the board that the HOA would contribute to the cost of a property lines survey, estimated at $3,000. The survey would establish property lines so the town can take over maintenance of sidewalks.
“I think the first thing we need to do is get the survey and find out who legitimately owns the sidewalks,” Brown said.
Roath told Brown the town “is not in the position to provide donations.”
Aldridge did not care for the term “donation,” saying the survey is needed.
“If we pay for half the survey are we still responsible?” asked Linkey. Patchell said the town would then become responsible for whatever the survey reveals is town property.
Roath countered that the HOA was shirking its responsibilities.
“The HOA doesn’t want to take care of the financial requirements Maryland law says they have,” the mayor said. “The reasonable expectation is for them to get the survey done.”
“Matt, I also pay taxes,” Brown said.
“Please don’t call me Matt,” Roath said. “We are not friends.”
Linkey suggested the HOA meet amongst themselves and decide and then report to the board Aug. 1. Patchell made the note to add that issue to the agenda.
“There will be an Aug. 1 vote ... if the town will make any donation toward the survey,” Patchell said.
Roath did apologize to Galicki, saying he did not mean the negative connotation.
“It’s negative and unprofessional,” Roath said.
