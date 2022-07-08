RISING SUN — Investigators are blaming the improper disposal of bonfire debris for triggering a blaze that destroyed a shed on a residential property in Rising Sun, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The owner called 911 at 1:01 p.m. on Tuesday after discovering the burning outbuilding in the unit block of Colonial Way, fire officials said. Six volunteer firefighters with The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun brought the blaze under control in about five minutes, fire officials added.
An MOSFM spokesperson reported that the blaze destroyed the shed, which was valued at $10,000, as well as approximately $1,000 in belongings that were inside of it.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the shed, fire officials said. They listed “accidental” as the cause of the fire, after concluding that improperly discarded bonfire debris started the blaze, fire officials added.
After the shed fire, MOSFM representatives issued this caution to the residents: “The public is reminded to ensure all bonfire debris are completely extinguished before moving them. Only move them to a safe area to be disposed of away from buildings and vehicles. Place the debris only inside fire-rated containers, such as a metal bin. Also, never place burned debris inside of a structure.”
