CONOWINGO — Investigators are blaming an open burning that was done too closely to combustibles for a blaze that caused approximately $40,000 in damage to a garage in Conowingo and its contents, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The owner called 911 at 1:38 p.m. on Monday after discovering the burning outbuilding in the 100 block of McGlothlin Road, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company of Port Deposit served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 40 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $20,000 in structural damage to the 30’-by’40’ masonry-construction garage, and it destroyed approximately $20,000 in property inside of it, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started near the exterior of the garage, fire officials said. They concluded that an open fire inside a burn barrel near the outbuilding “ignited nearby combustibles and spread into the garage,” fire officials added. The fire has been categorized as accidental.
