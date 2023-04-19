Conowingo garage fire

Volunteer firefighters spray water on Monday while battling a blaze that caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to this garage in Conowingo and its contents.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

CONOWINGO — Investigators are blaming an open burning that was done too closely to combustibles for a blaze that caused approximately $40,000 in damage to a garage in Conowingo and its contents, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.


