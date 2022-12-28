ELKTON — As Cecil County chugged along getting the previous two years in its past, businesses survived and more than 30 new businesses opened.
Additionally, a handful of well-known businesses changed hands and continue to operate, while sadly, several businesses closed.
Elkton and North East saw most of the new business including Chesapeake Charcuterie, Belle’s Acres and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, while Rising Sun added Blue Beehive Salon and Gallorette Boutique came to Chesapeake City. In Perryville, Broad Street Tavern opened after years of that Broad Street building being vacant.
Edward’s Menswear closed after 50 years in Elkton. Brookbend closed its Cecil County stores and The 87 Restaurant and Bar in Port Deposit also closed. The Greene Turtle, which was connected to Hollywood Casino in Perryville, left, making room for Barstool Sports Restaurant.
CC’s Kitsch and Stuff in Elkton opened for a few months in 2022 then quietly closed, re-tooled, and re-opened as The Familiar Dog, a business offering do-it-yourself dog washing. Deep South Posh Boutique in North East moved again to a larger storefront
After more than 60 years, Lena’s Steak and Sub Shop changed hands in August and is now Crave Eatery. It was one of several to go through ownership changes in 2022, including Priapi Gardens in Cecilton, Days Inn By Wyndham in Elkton – which is now a Red Carpet Inn – and the Days Inn in Perryville; all of which are now under new ownership. The Acme in Big Elk Mall was part of a wholesale purchase by Kroger Markets. Calvert Manor Health Care was acquired by Autumn Lake Health Care. Buck’s Restaurant in Rising Sun changed hands early in 2022. Not longer after, Bottom of the Hill Bar and Grill – also in Rising Sun – changed hands and names to Our Place at the Bottom of the Hill.
Lastly, Elkton Chamber and Alliance changed its name in 2022, rebranding itself as Elkton Alliance. The Alliance lost its executive director, Jessica Price, in the spring and has yet to name her successor.
Last month, Debbie Brown, executive director of Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, announced her departure. Just announced Dec. 22 was that Megan McRay will join the chamber Jan. 2 as its new executive director.
North East’s Chamber of Commerce recently started “Second Friday” celebrations to give people another Friday of special events after the First Fridays in Elkton and Havre de Grace.
As the calendar page turns to start another year, look for more businesses to emerge, including Bayheads Brewing in downtown Chesapeake City, Elkton Music Hall on North Street, and a surge of development around the Route 222-I-95 interchange in Perryville to coincide with the Aug. 1 opening of Great Wolf Lodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.