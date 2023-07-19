Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Armstrong is bringing the party to Rising Sun July 25 to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Zoom Internet.
“Armstrong is honored to serve our local community with a service as essential as Zoom internet, for a quarter-century now,” says Armstrong General Manager Randy Nungester. “We knew Zoom internet would be life-changing back in the late 90s and as our lives continue to rely on staying connected, the possibilities are endless on where this incredible technology will drive us into the future.”
The fun includes free food, games and activities plus free raffles, including one for a 55-inch TV. Ryan Sexton, spokesman for the office at 122 South Queen St., said the party will run all day starting with free yogurt in the morning from Chesapeake Gold Farms in North East.
“There will be free popcorn and Twin Pops (popsicles) all day long,” Sexton said. Armstrong acquired the Twin Pops brand several years ago, he said. “It’s a give back celebration.”
Sexton said there would be a food truck on site from noon until 6 p.m.
From 4 until 6 p.m. is when the party ramps up with carnival games for kids and a visit from the Baltimore Oriole Bird.
“We’ll have a lot of Orioles stuff to give away,” he said, hinting at T-shirts and bobbleheads.
Zoom Internet is Armstrong’s broadband service offering high speed capabilities for home and office.
Anyone who can’t get to the July 25 celebration can enter the drawing for the TV any time before Oct. 31. The drawing will be held Nov. 1.
Armstrong also announced recently that it made donations to 25 non profit organizations through its Sedwick Charitable Foundation; named for the founders of Armstrong. Sexton said a $40,000 donation was made to the Salvation Army, which serves Cecil and Harford Counties, and the YMCA in Jennersville, Pa. received a $30,000 gift.
•••
Christmas In July will be celebrated Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. at Timber Falls Mini Golf, 452 Limestone Road in Oxford, Pa. Sadie’s Pretzels is part of the fun along with a scavenger hunt and snow cones. Feel free to come dressed in your favorite shirt of the holiday but those ugly Christmas sweaters may not be the best idea.
To get information on admission costs or to reserve a tee-time go to https://timberfallsminigolf.com.
•••
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is about halfway to its goal of raising $3 million to feed the hungry in our area with its “Independence From Hunger” campaign. Throughout July shoppers can donate $5 and get a coupon worth $5 off their next purchase of $25 or more.
In the Village at Elkton Shopping Center, 801 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Grocery Outlet is open seven days per week from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
•••
Restaurants in Perryville and Port Deposit are being invited to take part in a promotional Restaurant Week campaign surrounding the Susquehanna River Running Festival to be held in September.
So far, over 1,000 runners have signed up for the Sept. 23 event, which will take many of those athletes on foot across the Hatem Bridge from Havre de Grace to Perryville and back.
Participating restaurants will be asked to have race-themed specials the week of Sept. 18-24 and will be included in promotions and advertising.
Contact Alisha Garlie by Aug. 15 to sign up. Call 410-642-6066 extension 2011.
•••
Elkton Magic has its next show July 23, this time at Singerly Fire Company on Newark Road in Elkton.
The Mind Noodler — aka Matt Donnelly — Judge Mentalist and Bernardo Rodriguez will entertain and confound you beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and can be purchased at elktonmagic.com.
•••
Maryland Food Bank received a donation recently from Milburn Orchards of 1.9 tons of fresh peaches.
The fruit will be distributed to member feeding programs to help those facing food insecurity. The donation was made possible through the Farm to Food Bank program.
The donation comes a year after the Elkton family suffered a near total loss of its peach crop.
•••
The Art Den is offering a cartooning workshop for kids Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the studio, 10 East Main St. in Elkton.
This class is open to artists 5 and up. Youngsters will learn how to sketch several different animals and then how to color them in ink. There will be two teachers available with the classes broken down by age. Parents can drop off or hang out.
Tuition is $20 per student. Register online at theartdenllc.com.
•••
Don’t forget Music for Maryland brings the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to Elkton High School July 21 at 7:30.
Tickets are being made available by donation through a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council. Elkton High School is located at 110 James Street.
•••
Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce will hold its next networking event July 25 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Rising Sun Library, hosted by the Friends of Cecil County Public Library.
This is a free event but pre-registration is required by July 24. Go to risingsunchamber.org.
•••
Organizers of the Oxford Halloween Parade are in search of sponsors for the hugely popular seasonal event.
Sponsors get included on all media including registration packets for parade participants and mentions in other outlets including social media posts and the fall Oxfordian Magazine.
To become a sponsor — the deadline is Aug. 15 — go to https://oxfordpa.org/halloween-parade/.
•••
Graybeals’s Auto Repair and Performance, along with 302 Performance, present their 2nd Annual Summer Show July 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the shop, 41 Primrose Lane in Rising Sun.
Admission is free to browse and $20 for each vehicle in the show. There will be various prizes awarded, including People’s Choice.
•••
Tactical Shepherd has added a new course called Beginner Handgun. Designed for those who have already taken the handgun qualification license (HQL) class, this gives more experience in handling and firing the handgun, care and maintenance and safety measures.
Find out more by going to tacticalshepherd.com or by visiting the shop at 1573 Theodore Road in Rising Sun.
•••
Too hot to cook? Baker’s Restaurant has a complete menu available whether you want a cool salad, a hot crab cake, or anything in between to go by going to bakersrestaurant.net.
Of course, dining in is always welcome at Baker’s, 1075 Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton.
•••
ChristianaCare has launched a new podcast called “For the Love of Health.”
Every other Thursday, new shows are released on a variety of topics. The July 13 episode introduces listeners to dancers and figure skaters and delves into the what it takes to keep each at top performance.
Episode 1 features Dr. Sarah Schenk who explains how healing and recovery at home is best. Also discussed is ChristianaCare’s “Hospital Care at Home” program where inpatient care is provided at home.
For the Love of Health can be found on popular podcast platforms including Apple, Spotify and Google.
•••
Your Personal Chef Catering from Rising Sun will be providing breakfast at the July 26 meeting of Top of the Bay Business Women.
The Networking Breakfast, which begins at 8:30 a.m., will be held at Sinking Springs Herb Farm, 843 Elk Forest Road in Elkton. Tickets are $25 per person and can be ordered at topofthebaybusinesswomen.com.
•••
If your company has a vehicle, truck or heavy equipment that children would love to explore then join in the fun at the Third Annual Touch-A-Truck at The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Sponsored by Comer Construction Co., this is a free event with food trucks, and free activities, vehicles to tour and prizes to win. Send an email to cfcrsevents@gmail.com.
•••
Food Lion at 1001 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton sold a $50,000 winning Maryland Lottery ticket recently. A player from Bear, Del. purchased the $50,000 Ca$h Multiplier scratch off and claimed his prize July 10.
The store will get a $500 prize for the sale.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
