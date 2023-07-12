Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Shay’s Auto Spa is now open for business in the Blue Ball Tavern Center, 3493 Blue Ball Road in Elkton.
Shay Strianese said she decided to go out on her own after working for another vehicle detailing company. She offers interior and exterior cleaning, washing and waxing, and is certified for ceramic coating.
On a recent Friday, Strianese was cleaning three vehicles for a client that collects vintage cars and street rods. Inside the spacious bay, she was able to move from vacuuming to washing and applying the ceramic coating to the first of the cars; a bright red street rod.
She also had a Chevrolet Z-28 and a Chevrolet Bel Air to detail. However, she can also give your mom-van, SUV or hybrid the same treatment.
Call or text 443-466-1241 for an appointment. Shay’s Auto Spa is open Wednesday-Friday 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
•••
Elkton Music Hall opens Saturday night at 107 North St.
Taking the stage will be Oh He Dead and Cosmic Guilt with special guest Johnny Gallagher.
Richard Cunningham and Kathleen Saulsbury have been working on the venue for more than a year and obtained a Cecil County Liquor License exactly a year ago, after convincing the Board of License Commissioners that Elkton Music Hall had enough parking, adequate police protection and the support of town officials and neighbors.
To see the shows scheduled so far, and to purchase tickets go to elktonmusichall.com.
If that’s not enough fun for you, the night before is Red, White and Brew on Main Street in Elkton. The streets will be closed for games and dancing and the menus will have steamed crabs and cold beer while Sheehan Brothers will provide music.
The block party fun begins at 5 p.m.
Then, July 21 is Friday Night Comedy at Showcase on Main, 116 South Main St. in Elkton. Gina Gibbons is your host and will bring Missy G. Hall and Jeremy Hall to the stage. Tickets are just $20 for this night of laughs. Get your tickets at EventBrite.
•••
Donna Horgan, an Elkton resident who works with Key Realty, was recently named Chairwoman of the Maryland Real Estate Commission.
Horgan was appointed to the commission June 1, 2020 and, for the past two years, has been the chair of the Legislative Committee. She has also served on the Education Committee and Application Review Committee, to name a few.
“This is a big responsibility and I look forward to my public service to the State of Maryland,” Horgan said. “It is an honor to serve.”
Horgan has a year left on her four-year appointment to the commission and will serve the year as its chairwoman.
•••
ProWay Garage Doors and PuroClean are hosting a one day conference for members of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce July 19 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Breakfast, lunch and networking opportunities are included in the day-long “Built For This Leadership” event. Based around EntreLeadership by Dave Ramsey, participants will gain new skills in handling workplace situations and also how to motivate your employees.
Pre-registration is required. Go to CecilChamber.com/events to sign up or for more information.
•••
Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation recently donated $2,700 to the Community Services Foundation of Cecil County.
Coming from the Food Lion Feeds continuing campaign, in which customers donate at checkout, the money will go to the Cecil County Help Center to restock their pantry.
“We are so grateful for the support from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation,” said Christina Shirley, Cecil County Human Services Supervisor. “This gift truly will make a nutritional difference in the items being distributed at the Cecil County Help Center.”
It’s estimated that the Elkton-based Help Center provides services to 950 households each month.
•••
Lorien Health Services has opened its third ventilator unit and the first in Harford County at its Bulle Rock location in Havre de Grace.
This will provide around the clock care with a respiratory therapist for those with issues as a result of illness or injury. The unit currently has eight beds with plans to add four more.
“The need for ventilator units continues to increase as individuals and communities wrestle with respiratory symptoms from COVID, long-COVID, RSV, the flu, vehicular accidents, and more,” said Wayne Brannock, Chief Operating Officer. “We’re excited to expand our progressive respiratory care to Harford County and northern Maryland with this new ventilator unit and the goal is to provide top-quality respiratory care to those Maryland residents who will no longer need to leave the county to receive treatment.”
•••
The Harford County Office of Economic Development is hosting a free program aimed at connecting small business defense contractors with larger contractors.
“Meet the Primes” will be Sept. 20 from 8:30 a.m. until noon at Water’s Edge in Belcamp. Choose three contractors with whom you would most like to connect, plus two alternates. You will be given 30 minute sessions for each meeting with one of these prime contractors.
Spaces are limited so make a reservation soon if you want to attend. Participating contractors include Northrop Grumman, Leidos, SURVICE Engineering, Boeing, General Dynamics, Booz Allen Hamilton, Parsons and CACI.
Email OED@HarfordCountyMd.gov to register.
•••
North East Chamber of Commerce and Crouch Funeral Home have announced that Jack Foreaker will be the performer for the Aug. 3 “First Thursday Concert on the Green” on South Main Street. The concert is free.
Popular for his puppet shows, vocals and comedy, Foreaker will delight all ages from 6 until 7:30 p.m.
Northeast River Rocks will provide Music on the Green in September and Josh Christina takes the stage in October.
•••
Dr. Janice Nevin, President and CEO of ChristianaCare, has been named to the list of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives by Modern Healthcare.
This is the fourth year in a row Nevin has been included. She’s been the chief of ChristianaCare since 2014.
“Dr. Nevin has a bold, courageous and clear-eyed vision for the future of health care regionally and nationally,” said Nicholas Marsini, chair of the Board of Directors of ChristianaCare. “In service of our system’s vision of creating health together so that every person can flourish, she has committed ChristianaCare to transforming care delivery by aspiring to keep people healthy at home, radically simplify access and much more.”
•••
Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) was recently named one of America’s Best in-State Credit Unions, also gaining first place acknowledgement in Maryland according to Forbes and Statista. More than 31,000 residents in all 50 states were surveyed by Statista.
This is the fourth year the credit union has been given the honor.
“We’re honored to be recognized with the top honor in Maryland,” says APGFCU CEO Don W. Lewis. “Our focus is on people and empowering them with the financial knowledge and tools needed to build and protect wealth. Keeping our member-owners at the forefront of all we do helps us stand out and rank among the best.”
Only 147 credit unions earned top-in-state honors.
•••
Ware Presbyterian Village is hosting a Christmas in July craft sale at The Pavilion at Vista Ridge Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The location is 1162 Kensington Lane in Oxford, Pa.
All the money raised by the auxiliary will stay at Ware Presbyterian Village to help the residents there.
More than 40 vendors are participating, they will have fresh flowers, honey, cheeses, homemade truffles and more, plus food for sale and a silent auction.
The Train Club will have a large lay out on display for all enjoy.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
