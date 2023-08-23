Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
The 2nd Annual Kids Cuts Event will be held Sept. 3 from noon until 4 p.m. at 5th Company Brewing, 325 Front St. in Perryville.
There will be food, games, inflatables and activities for the kids along with music by Double Tapp Entertainment but best of all, free hair cuts for all school-aged children by professionals who have volunteered their time for this event hosted by The United Way of Cecil County.
Timber Wolfe Lanes will hold a Grand Opening on Saturday. The Wolfe family purchased Timber Lanes in May and kept the bowling alley at 1800 Baltimore Pike in Oxford operating while they planned their renovations.
In case you missed it, the family name is now part of the business moniker. Timber Lanes is now Timber Wolfe Lanes.
New owner Catt Wolfe said the lanes closed Aug. 7 for the transformation. Wolfe said the bowling alley was purchased for $825,000 and then more was spent to modernize the scoring system, refresh the paint and other amenities for a total expense of $1.3 million.
“We poured a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this,” Wolfe said, adding she was grateful for employees who even came in on days off to help with the renovations. “It’s been an incredible experience.”
The grand opening celebration starts at 10 a.m. and will include live music, bounce houses, a beer truck and Kona Ice. The lanes are also running a special all-weekend to bowl for just $8 an hour, shoes included.
Bowling is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday, starting at noon Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. There are also evening hours until midnight Friday and Saturday. Wolfe said there are a number of package plans available with families and groups in mind.
Leagues are forming now for all ages. Call 610-932-8850 for details.
Northeastern Maryland Technology Council hosts its 15th Annual World of Wine ”Pirates of the Susky River” networking event Sept. 21 at Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp, Md. Tickets and sponsorships are still available at nmtc.org.
From 5:30 until 8:30 there will be lots of locally made wine, beer, rum, scotch and other spirits, food, music and raffles all in support of NMTC’s Defense Intern program.
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to play golf on Sept. 21 at Tanglewood Manor Golf Course in a benefit for the chamber’s Education and Scholarship Program.
Through this program, high school students are assisted with tuition in the dual enrollment program with Oxford Area High School and Cecil College and college bound seniors receive tuition assistance.
There will be lots of ways to win prizes; including a putting contest, yellow ball scramble and hole in one prizes of a new car or $1 million.
Sponsorships are still available as well. To play or to sponsor get all the details at https://oxfordpa.org/golf/.
Bidding for future contracts and services in Chester County will be done electronically through an online platform called Public Purchase. With the new system the county can not only post the openings but also accept the electronic bids and open responses from vendors.
The new system goes into effect Nov. 15. Vendors will need to create an account. Start the process at https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/register/vendor/register.
Avenge Hunger Month begins Aug. 28 at Armstrong in Rising Sun. Through Oct. 1, Customers of the company on South Queen Street, as well as members of the public, can donate non-perishable food items for distribution by Ray of Hope Mission Center in Port Deposit and Mason Dixon Community Services in Street, Md.
This campaign is part of Armstrong’s Breaking Bread program, which collects different food items each month for those in need.
Armstrong, which provides telephone, cable and internet services in western Cecil County, Oxford, Pa. and northern Harford County, is making Avenge Hunger fun by offering a collection card to keep track of donations. Every five items donated earns a stamp on the Fill the Knead card. Fill all the spaces with stamps for an immediate prize and be entered for the grand prize.
Learn more at armstrongonewire.com/breakingbread.
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware has given ChristianaCare an $80,000 grant in support of the Health Literacy Council of Delaware.
The money will be used to help health care providers learn more about best practices and how to explain them to patients.
“We are deeply grateful that Highmark Health Options shares our commitment to health literacy,” said Greg O’Neill, director of Patient & Family Health Education at ChristianaCare. “Their generous grant will enable us to support our caregivers in their efforts to deliver clear, consistent communication to every patient in every interaction, improving their lives.”
O’Neill said health literacy is essential to good health.
“Personal health literacy is the degree to which individuals are able to find, understand and use information and services to inform their health-related decisions and actions,” O’Neill said. “We are committed to communicating with our patients in ways that enable them to understand so that they can make informed decisions and achieve their best health.”
Elkton Alliance is looking for volunteers to help make this year’s Fall Fest the best ever.
Extra hands are needed for shifts Friday Sept. 15 between 4 and 8 p.m. and on Saturday Sept. 16 between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Fall Fest is Elkton’s enormous street festival with lots of vendors, food, entertainment on three stages, activities and more. To sign up go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e45a5ac2ea7fac52-elkton#/.
The Government Relations Committee of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce holds its first meeting of the new year Aug. 24 at 8 a.m.
This is a virtual meeting to welcome sitting members back to the table and to bring in new members. GRC has a specific mission aimed at legislation at any level that affects businesses in Cecil County. Get more information and a link to join the meeting at cecilchamber.com/events.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
