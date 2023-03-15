Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Good Grain Bread Co. is in the business of providing hand kneaded, homemade breads, rolls and bagels plus chunky chocolate chip cookies all made by Esther “Essie” Schultz in her Earleville bakery.
“The chocolate chip cookies are a favorite,” Schultz said of the large, rich cookies. However, most of her work is involved in the making of breads. Most popular are her country loaf and rosemary wheat.
“I started out of my home in December,” Schultz said. However, she now has a freestanding bakery behind her home off of Augustine Herman Highway. Schultz had established Good Grain Bread Co. in New Jersey several years ago but a job change for her husband had the family relocating to Cecil County. However her love of bread and bread making goes back to her childhood.
“I remember making bread with the bread machine with my grandpa,” Schultz said. After the birth of her daughter in 2008 she was looking for something to do and revisited her childhood memories. She found a recipe for a no-knead bread she described as “idiot-proof” and it was delicious. “That built up my confidence and my curiosity.”
The focus with Good Grain Bread Co. is the nutritional value. Schultz hand mills the flour from whole grain.
“I retain all the oil and the germ and the bran,” she said. The bread is naturally leavened, which means it is made without yeast.
She bakes only by order so there is no waste. Those orders can be picked up on Wednesdays and Fridays. As she grows her customer base, Schultz is looking for farmer’s market opportunities and will eventually add wholesale. She had restaurant customers in her old location and wants to do the same here.
After a day of baking Schultz still reaches for bread. Her favorite is the quinoa-flax.
“It’s a wheat loaf base with cooked quinoa and flax seed,” she said. “It has a really nice flavor and texture.”
To learn more or to order go to https://goodgrainbreadco.com/ or call 215-435-3320.
•••
It’s Ladies Night March 23 at Arbor in Georgetown.
You’ll find lots of great gift ideas for yourself or someone else from 5 until 8 p.m. at the shop at 77 George St. in Georgetown.
Pretty Little Links, a permanent jewelry pop-up, will be on site as Arbor celebrates the arrival of spring. Arbor is a boutique that also offers nautical, beach, vintage, garden and other decor, apparel, candles, soaps and more.
During Ladies Night at Arbor there will be light refreshments and bubbly drinks, plus a free gift with every purchase. To learn more about the shop go to arborgeorgetown.com.
•••
If you have not seen the signs along Route 40 at Commerce Center Drive in Elkton, Cecil County is getting its first Sheetz convenience store.
Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz, said the store would likely open in the fall, adding that construction is already under way.
“The store will include a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and seating both inside and outside the store. The store, which will be 6,100 square feet, will also include 12 fuel terminals and a drive thru for customers,” Ruffner said.
This new business will create up to 30 jobs.
•••
If you have a favorite stop for St. Patrick’s Day dining you’d best make that reservation soon. Baker’s Restaurant on Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton has a special menu that includes Whiskey Bread Pudding, Irish Stew, Shepherd’s Pie and Corned Beef and Cabbage.
The Tavern in the Glen at Patriot’s Glen has BLEECH on stage Friday night, The Mayor’s Lucky Charm 5K Saturday morning and live music all day, ending the party Sunday with their brunch.
Or you can come to the outdoor party happening in downtown Elkton Friday, complete with an inflatable pub. Elk River Brewing will have bagpipers Friday at 4 p.m., a DJ from 5-7 p.m. and then The NightCrawlers take the stage from 7 until 10 p.m.
•••
Chesapeake City Chamber of Commerce will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade followed by the Pub Crawl complete with a Vendor’s Fair downtown Saturday. The Vendor Fair runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Pell Gardens. At 11 a.m. the Parade steps off from the former elementary school building and will travel through town along 4th, Bohemia and 1st Streets, looping back to the school.
Vendor and parade registration is still open. Contact Amber Durand at amber@psre.net. Durand said the fair will include crafts, candles, wood fired pizza and more and don’t forget to visit local businesses in Chesapeake City.
Plenty of free parking is available under the bridge.
•••
On the St. Patrick’s Day menu at Granite Run Taproom in Port Deposit there’s a corned beef melt with hand-cut fries and Bangers and Mash. At the bar will be Guinness and Jameson and the Big Oyster Shamrock Dreamsicle. Sources indicate that this is a limited run IPA from Big Oyster Brewery in Lewes, Del. Other holiday specials include Orange and Irish Drops.
Granite Run Taproom is located at 26 South Main St.
•••
5.11 Tactical opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and the Grand Opening will be celebrated all weekend long.
Located at 300 Center Boulevard South in Newark, Del., the store offers a full range of gear for the outdoorsman regardless of the sport or activity. The first 50 adults in line will get gift cards with mystery values up to $511. There will be giveaways and specials including 20% off any purchase both days.
Check out their gear and apparel on Facebook or at 511Tactical.com.
•••
C3ntral Tavern is having a party all its own this Saturday, celebrating 5 years in business at 107 East Main St.
It’s a day-long celebration with family fun from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. featuring balloon art, face painting and a roaming magician. The will be giveaways on the half hour courtesy of local businesses such as Elkton Magic, Showcase on Main, Grocery Outlet, Elk River Brewing and, of course, C3ntral Tavern.
Find out more on the C3ntral Tavern Facebook page.
•••
Lee’s Landing Dock Bar in Port Deposit will have the Guinness flowing like the Susquehanna River with gates open on the Conowingo Dam Friday from 6 until 10 p.m. Also on the drinks menu are the Irish Car Bomb, Irish Rum Punch, Shamrockarita and shots with names such as Green Tea and Irish Flag.
On the food menu you’ll find Reuben sandwiches and corned beef and cabbage. Lee’s Landing Dock Bar is located on the waterfront at 600 Rowland Drive.
•••
St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans will be the order of the day Friday at Broad Street Tavern in Perryville.
The Irish Jasper Greens take the stage at Broad Street Tavern from 4 until 7 p.m. with their Irish songs and chanties. Come out for traditional Irish fare or your favorite tavern foods at the tavern, located at 648 Broad St.
•••
The March networking meeting for Top of the Bay Business Women will be March 22 at The Wellwood in Charlestown.
Sherry Martin is the guest speaker and will tell you how to create the perfect networking partnership. Tickets are $25 and includes a lunch at the restaurant located at 523 Water St. in Charlestown.
To reserve your seat go to https://www.topofthebaybusinesswomen.com/events.
•••
P.S.: The First Day of Spring is Tuesday, March 20. Free water ice at Rita’s Italian Water Ice in Elkton and North East.
While on the subject of spring, BGs Farm Market re-opens March 23 for the year. It’s located on Chandlee Road off of Telegraph Road in Rising Sun offering fruits, vegetables and local meats, baked goods and flowers.
Also re-opening for 2023 March 23 is B-n-B Seafood, 1610 Elkton Road in Elkton. Their full menu returns, including crab pretzels, fish tacos, cream of crab and Maryland crab soup. And, of course, steamed crabs. Start getting hungry now by going to https://www.bnbseafood.com/.
•••
North East Sunoco at the corner of Route 40 and North East Road sold a winning Maryland Lottery ticket recently. According to lottery officials, no one has claimed the $13,232 prize from the Racetrax ticket.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
