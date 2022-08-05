ELKTON — In a 5-0 vote on Tuesday night, the County Council passed Bill Number 2022-09 Volunteer Fire and EMS Reimbursement as amended.
“This bill will benefit volunteer fire companies and help them recuperate the costs they have been spending for a while now,” said Councilman Coutz. “I am happy with the legislation.”
The bill, introduced by councilman Bill Coutz received seven amendments before passing the council. The most notable amendments include amendments six and seven. Amendment six, removes section B and C of the legislation.
“The definitions and wording in those sections took aim at individuals more than insurance companies and that is not the goal of this bill so in agreement with the Cecil County Fireman’s Association, we all thought it was best to remove them,” said Coutz.
Amendment seven clarified that Bill Number 2022-09 does not cover medical and transport services and only covers motor vehicle incident services and rescues. The majority of the changes made to Bill Number 2022-09 were to enforce that the legislation’s purpose is to have fire companies backed by the county when they send bills to insurance companies.
“We do not need to get into the weeds with this legislation, keep it simple, it is enabling legislation that validates fire companies’ billing of insurance companies,” said Council Vice President Jackie Gregory. “Simple is better.”
The bill also clarifies that the billing to insurance companies on behalf of the fire companies is for insured individuals only and does not cover instances where drivers are uninsured. The bill is now passed to the County Executive and waiting to be signed.
