TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed when their bike was hit by a van in northern Delaware, state police said Tuesday.
Authorities said the collision happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Green Giant Road near Townsend.
Aa 68-year-old Middletown man and a 63-year-old female passenger from Middletown were traveling westbound on a Harley-Davidson when an 18-year-old man driving a Chrysler van eastbound crossed over the solid double-yellow line in a no-passing zone to pass another vehicle and hit the front of the motorcycle, according to investigators.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
The teen driver of the van was not injured.
