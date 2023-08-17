CHESAPEAKE CITY — Whatever wheels you choose, everyone is invited to take part in the first Bike-A-Thon at Bohemia Manor High School to benefit Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association.
All the proceeds will go toward finding a new home for the non-profit that serves people in need in the area around the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.
“We are growing and we would like to better serve our families,” said Kelly Fields, a CCEA volunteer and coordinator of this fundraising event.
CCEA currently operates out of a building offered by St. Basil’s Ukrainian Catholic Church.
“That building was never intended to be a food pantry,” Fields said. Somehow the volunteers do that, plus give away clothing, household items and other needs and also offer basic health screenings. CCEA also operates Generation Station, a free after school program for students from Bohemia Manor Middle and High School.
“If we had a larger space we could be more of a community center,” Fields said, adding all their services could come under one roof as well.
While it’s called a Bike-A-Thon, Fields said anyone who pays the $10 entry fee can join the event and take quarter-mile laps on Saturday Sept. 30. Prizes will be awarded for those who complete the most laps. Participants can get pledges for each lap if they choose, Fields said, but it is not required.
“You can ride a bike, a scooter, roller skates, or even walk,” she said. The Bike-A-Thon will run from 9 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. Laps will be taken from 10 until 11. All the while, there will also be tables set up where people can get information on what CCEA does, how to get their help, how to volunteer or how to donate.
Fields said it is still undetermined if CCEA will move into an existing facility or build its own.
With the event about a month away, CCEA is still looking for sponsors, whose names would be included on a commemorative T-Shirt.
